Take these 6 steps to loosen the bowels and prevent constipation

THE constipation it can be a passing situation or, in some cases, it has the ability to persist for a long time. The fact is that this is the problem that compromises the quality of life and health as a whole. The accumulation of gas and the difficulty in evacuating take the mood out of anyone, in addition to causing severe abdominal pain and incredible discomfort.

See too: How to gain muscle after 40? Discover the best foods

Who has never traveled and ended up with a bowel stuck for a few days? Well, the beginning of the trip even loses its fun in the face of so much discomfort. However, there are simple and very effective ways to solve the problem, without having to resort to drugs or more invasive interventions.

How to relieve and eliminate constipation and loosen the intestines

The tricks below will help you to loosen the bowels and end the pain of constipation once and for all. Just follow the tips to get back in a good mood again.

1 – Drink warm water with lemon

As soon as you wake up, still fasting (on an empty stomach), drink a large glass of warm water with the juice of a lemon. This simple concoction is the first step to ending constipation.

2 – Bet on mineral oils

Natural oils, preferably mineral ones, help to create abdominal contractions, which facilitates the elimination of stools. However, it is best to seek advice from a doctor before adhering to this practice.

3 – Teas

Several natural teas have great laxative properties, such as senna, cascara sagrada and dried plum tea. They hydrate and soften the stool, making it easier to evacuate.

4 – Eat a balanced diet

Eat a balanced diet in your daily life. It is necessary to eat more fiber, vegetables, greens and drink plenty of fluids. In a short time, the intestine starts to regulate itself.

5 – Physical activity helps

Physical exercise helps in virtually everything related to health. It would be no different with constipation. Practice physical activities frequently.

6 – Drink water

Drink plenty of water throughout the day. This is one of the most efficient methods for the body fluids to work efficiently and eliminate all waste and toxins from the body.