taxpayer who sold a vehicle may be pending with the tax authorities

Brazilians have taken advantage of the rise in vehicle prices to sell them and earn money from the negotiation.

Data from the Economic Research Institute Foundation (Fipe) show that the increase in the value of new and used cars was, on average, 31%. The popular car went from R$35,000 on average to R$50,000, up 44%.

The increase in raw material prices, the lack of chips and semiconductors in the world and the drop in production due to workers infected by Covid impacted prices.

However, the negotiation can weigh on taxpayers’ pockets when it comes time to report to the Lion.

That’s because those who sold a vehicle and managed to guarantee extra money, but did not generate the guide to pay the Income Tax on the capital gain, which must be collected in the month following the sale, will have to declare this amount later on. forward and pay interest and monetary correction.

Capital gain

According to the executive director of Confirp Consultoria Contábil, Richard Domingos, the taxpayer must download the Capital Gain program on the Federal Revenue Service website, fill in the aforementioned application (with all vehicle data and purchase information and sale) and by the program to generate the payment slip.

“The sale of assets and rights in the amount of more than R$ 35 thousand in the month, whose operation resulted in a profit (capital gain), will be subject to Income Tax taxation at a minimum rate of 15%, whose tax should be paid in the month following the sale”, explains the specialist.

According to him, the taxpayer who did not do the procedure must pay the amount of tax he failed to collect to the Federal Revenue with a fine and interest.

The information must form part of the Individual Income Tax return to be submitted by April 29, 2022, if the same calendar as in 2021 is maintained, exporting the GCAP form from the Capital Gain program and importing through the Income Tax Return program. Individual Income 2022.

Declare vehicle purchase

Taxpayers obliged to declare IR and who have motor vehicles should be careful not to forget to inform these values.

To avoid having problems with this data, simply access the “Assets and Rights” form on the form and choose the code “21 – Land motor vehicle”. In the “Discrimination” field, the taxpayer must inform the brand, model, year of manufacture, license plate or registration, date and form of purchase of the car.

If the vehicle was purchased in 2021, leave the “Status on 12/31/2020” field blank, filling only the space for the year 2021.

Otherwise, the taxpayer must repeat the information declared in the previous year. This item concerns the cost of acquiring the car, and it is important to emphasize that the value does not change over time, as explained by Richard Domingos.

“This is because the IRS is not concerned with the devaluation of the vehicle, but with what you can obtain in relation to the capital gain with it, in case of purchase or sale.”

It is worth remembering that the amount filled in the declaration must be exactly the same as that which was entered for the first time on your IR form.

In view of the probable loss in the sale of the vehicle, the Revenue will not tax the former owner of the car, but will record that he disposed of the asset.

If the vehicle is no longer part of the declarant’s assets, the way is to leave the item “Situation on 12/31/2021” blank, informing the sale in the “Discrimination” field, including specifying the buyer’s CNPJ or CPF.

Purchase of financed vehicles

In the case of vehicle financing, the correct thing is to enter the amounts that were actually paid as the value of the car in the year 2021, plus the amounts paid in previous years. The taxpayer will not need to inform any amount in “Real Debts and Liens”, but only enter the total disbursement, between down payment and installments, in the “Status on 12/31/2021” field, detailing in the “Discrimination” field that the vehicle was purchased with funding.

According to the director, the balance of debts related to acquisitions of goods in installments or financed, in which the good is given as payment guarantee, such as the sale of the car to the bank , real estate financing or consortium.

Vehicles acquired by consortium

In the case of a consortium, the way forward is to declare all the expenses with the consortium made in the year under “Goods and Rights”, with the code “95 – Consortium not covered”.

“In the year in which the car is awarded, you leave the situation field in the year of the exercise blank, and open a new item under the code “21 – Land motor vehicle””, he explains. According to him, a very common mistake is to launch the consortium as debt and then the car as well.

Finally, Richard Domingos reminds us that the inclusion of additional information on vehicles, aircraft and vessels remains optional in DIRPF 2022 base year 2021.

“The data that the system asks for are the Renavan number and/or registration with the corresponding inspection body, but even though it is not mandatory, it is interesting to enter this information”, he concludes.

With information from Extra