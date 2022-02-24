TCU asks for the blocking of Sergio Moro’s assets to the PGR and the Federal Revenue

The TCU (Union Court of Auditors) forwarded the request to block the assets of former judge and former Minister of Justice Sergio Moro (Podemos) to the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) and the Federal Revenue.

In an order published yesterday, TCU Minister Bruno Dantas said that the suspicions presented by the Deputy Attorney General of the Public Prosecutor’s Office Lucas Rocha Furtado with the TCU “appear to have criminal relevance”.

For now, the assets of the Podemos pre-candidate for the presidency will not be blocked, as the process is at an early stage. The TCU investigates Moro’s alleged conflict of interest when working at the American consultancy Alvarez & Marsal.

The office is responsible for the judicial administration of contractors investigated by Lava Jato, a Federal Police operation in which Moro was a judge and for which he gained notoriety.

Read also: Political analysts see Moro’s withdrawal from Planalto as unlikely

The 16-page dispatch signed by Dantas says that it is necessary to investigate indications of irregularities “related to illegitimate practices of revolving doorespecially with regard to the possible occurrence of damage to the treasury”.

Furtado’s allegation cited that the former minister could have committed illegitimate revolving door it’s from lawfare. In these practices, a public agent migrates to the private sector in the same area of ​​activity and passes on privileged information that can benefit clients, in addition to using the legal system to benefit.

On January 28, Moro revealed live on social media that he received about R$3.6 million from the American consultancy Alvarez & Marsal.

In a live broadcast on Facebook, the former minister stated that his contract with A&M established a monthly remuneration of US$ 45,000 for 12 months and a “hiring bonus” of US$ 150,000, of which Moro says he returned R. $67K in October of last year.

Today, after the TCU’s decision to send the request for the blocking of assets to the PGR and the IRS, Moro’s press office released a note in which he says that there is no illegality in the service provided by the former minister to the American office.

“The TCU investigation, according to internal bodies such as Seinfra, should already be shelved, in view of the absence of any illegality in the provision of services by a citizen to a private company. Sergio Moro has already reaffirmed the lawfulness of all his acts and the non-provision of services to companies investigated in Lava Jato; all duly proven through contract and invoices,” he wrote.

“The investigation by the TCU has serious procedural defects, which must be addressed in an appropriate time and manner. Until then, Sergio Moro remains available for clarification of any facts, despite the indications of use of State structures to politicize issues related to control bodies”, he added.

Receive the Power Barometer and have exclusive access to the expectations of the country’s leading political risk analysts

Related