TCU asks the Federal Public Ministry to analyze request for blocking Moro’s assets

the minister Bruno Dantasof Federal Audit Court (TCU)delegated to Attorney General’s Office the analysis of a possible immediate blockage of the ex-minister and ex-judge’s assets Sérgio Moro, pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic. He complied with the request of the Public Ministry with the TCU and maintained the progress of the investigation involving acts of the former judge, pre-candidate for President of the Republic by Podemos.

In an order signed on the night of this Tuesday, 22nd, Dantas postpones to a future stage the decision on the decree on the unavailability of the ex-judge’s assets within the scope of the investigation opened in the TCU. Moro, on the other hand, claims to be persecuted by the TCU and argues that the Court has no competence to investigate him.

Earlier this month, the deputy attorney general of the MP with the TCU, Lucas Rocha Furtado, asked for the blocking of the former minister’s assets in a precautionary way. Moro is investigated by the Court of Auditors for indications of irregularities and conflict of interest in his work with the Alvarez & Marsaljudicial administrator of Odebrecht.

Dantas assesses that, within the scope of the TCU, an eventual blocking of assets must be carried out at a later stage. At this procedural stage, assessed the minister, it is necessary to obtain more information about damage to the treasury.

As the facts narrated by the MP de Contas may have criminal relevance, Dantas forwards the case to the PGR. The Department of Asset Recovery and International Legal Cooperation (DRCI) from the Ministry of Justice and Public Security was also called, in addition to the Federal Revenue.

“The fact is that the information provided by Alvarez & Marsal, which until then is opposed to presenting the complete documentation of the relationship with the former judge, instead of elucidating once and for all the irregularities being investigated in these records, suggests the need to adopt other lines of investigation”, said the minister in the dispatch.

The TCU minister also points out that the facts involving Moro and the company “need to be better investigated”. It is strange, he said, “hasty action by any petitioner who intends to interrupt the natural flow of the process, even before the conclusion of the investigations”.

Asked by Moro about his procedural relationship with prosecutor Lucas Furtado, Minister Bruno Dantas said that this situation is regimental and “quite different from what has occurred in the recent past, characterized by coordinated action between judges and members of the Public Ministry”.

Thus, in the order, the minister made considerations about the performance of Moro and the prosecutors of the Republic of Curitiba. “It was only a long time after the facts and trials that Brazilian society came to know about the existence of a perfect arrangement between judges and prosecutors, in which the former guided the strategies of the others”, he pointed out.

“In that environment, quite situated in time and space, everyone agreed in advance to carry out certain procedural measures whose legality would later be “analyzed” by the same agents who, after all, had formulated them”, wrote the minister.