The 7 cheapest cars in Brazil

Since the beginning of the pandemic, zero car values ​​have grown above inflation. Even the cheapest models came to value by 30%. Therefore, to say that a car is cheap in Brazil is relative – the cheapest can cost approximately R$ 50 thousand, without air conditioning.

Prices have risen so much because of the crisis generated by the coronavirus pandemic. This health crisis caused a lack of inputs and raw materials for the production of zero kilometer vehicles. Since 2020, some factories have even stopped their production, due to the shortage of parts.

To help you get an idea of ​​car prices, Folha Vitória listed the cheapest cars in the country at the moment.

The values ​​on the list are those published by the manufacturers themselves — and are in the order of the highest value to the lowest on the list — but it should be noted that there is variation between states according to their tax burden.

7. Chevrolet Onix

Value: BRL 73,890.00

Version: 1.0

Motor: 1.0 12V

The model is a hatchback, of national origin and with four doors and a trunk of 275 liters.

The Onix has six airbags, stability control, electric steering, Bluetooth sound and electric lock.

The compact is Flex, that is, it accepts alcohol or gasoline, and is very well regarded for being extremely economical. In addition, its maintenance and revision are well priced, especially when compared to its first version.

6. Volkswagen Polo

Value: BRL 72,730.00

Version: 1.0

Motor: 1.0 12V

The Polo has a modern style, it has stability and traction control, a ramp assistant and four airbags. The trunk has a capacity of 300 liters.

The model also has power windows on all four doors and an on-board computer. It has electric steering and its maximum speed is 170km/h.

5. Fiat Argo

Value: BRL 69,990.00

Version: 1.0

Motor: 1.0 6V

This Fiat model is flex, has five gears, electric steering and manual transmission. The model is spacious for passengers, despite being a compact model, and the trunk is decent – 300 liters of capacity.

The Argo has a pocket-knife key for remote control of the doors and a standard alarm.

4. Volkswagen Gol

Value: BRL 69,790.00

Version: 1.0

Motor: 1.0 12V

The Gol always ranks among the cheapest cars in the country. The compact is a flex model, with a three-cylinder engine, 84/75 hp, and a maximum speed of 167km|h.

The trunk is very small compared to the other models in the ranking: it has a capacity of 285 liters. It comes with air conditioning, front windows and electric locks, but it doesn’t come with sound equipment.

3. Hyundai HB20

Value: BRL 67,890.00

Version: Sense

Motor: 1.0 12V

Cold ABS, four airbags, safety items such as electronic stability and traction controls, central door locking, rear window defroster and hill start assistant.

The model has a more affordable review and maintenance. Its performance also leaves nothing to be desired for its category.

As for comfort, the HB20 has air conditioning, Bluetooth sound, power steering, and height-adjustable driver’s seat.

2. Fiat Mobi

Value: BRL 59,190.00

Version: Like

Engine: 1.0 8V

The smallest trunk in the category is the Mobi, with 235 liters. The steering is hydraulic, the model has only two airbags, ABS brakes and a three-point belt for all occupants.

The second cheapest car in Brazil also has an on-board computer, front windows and electric locks, in addition to air conditioning.

1. Renault Kwid

Value: BRL 48,790.00

Version: Life

Motor: 1.0 12V

The cheapest car in Brazil is also among the most economical. It’s an easy-to-drive and easy-to-park subcompact. However, it leaves something to be desired in terms of comfort.

It has ABS brakes and side and front airbags. For the market value, it doesn’t have air conditioning or sound – the possibility of having them would mean an increase in its price.