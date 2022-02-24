The 7 stocks on the stock market that fund managers bet on to cross the tide of high interest rates

After the tornado on the Ibovespa in the second half of 2021, the recovery observed earlier this year has enabled equity fund managers to clear the trail of portfolio destruction left by the gale. And some are even cautiously optimistic about the future of Brazilian stocks.

“I have a strong opinion that this is a time when the asymmetry of long interest rates is in our favor,” said Maurício Bittencourt, founder of VELT Partners, during a panel at the CEO Conference 2022, an event promoted by BTG Pactual.

Last year, the successive revision of the Selic to currently contractionary levels penalized the stock market, leading the Ibovespa to close 2021 down by almost 12%. Today, Bittencourt bets that the prospect of reducing inflation creates a more beneficial scenario for variable income.

For Florian Bartunek of Constellation Asset Management, there is still an interesting situation happening in the companies’ results for the fourth quarter of 2021, which are now being released.

“Even in this scenario of higher inflation, higher commodity and labor costs, companies are experiencing such positive dynamics that we are revising estimated earnings upwards,” said Bartunek.

Guilherme Aché, from Squadra Investimentos, presented a slightly more cautious view and is studying the shares that have fallen a lot, from companies that are more sensitive to a restrictive monetary policy, such as those related to consumption.

“In order to have returns well above the market average in the long term, at some point you have to make investments that, a priori, come with a lot of stomach ache together”, said Aché. “My intuition, understanding the schizophrenia that is the Brazilian market, is to explore these opportunities”.

name the oxen

According to VELT’s Bittencourt, a role that has been assuming a growing position in the manager’s portfolio is BTG Pactual (BPAC11) for being an incumbent company with the prospect of generating value in other businesses. He also cited the actions of Eneva (ENEV3), Hapvida (HAPV3) and Equatorial (EQTL3) as interesting cases.

“If long-term interest rates, in fact, move towards a lower level at the end of the year than they are now, being invested in stocks is a very good way to explore this scenario,” he said.

Constellation’s Bartunek cites Warren Buffet as a guide for choosing the stocks he invests in, saying the best hedge against inflation is a company that can dictate prices.

An example of this, in the manager’s assessment, is the Totvs (TOTS3), which is inserted in the market in such a way that the cost of exchanging its services for another one is very high. Thus, she can readjust prices.

Constellation’s CIO also mentions Renner Stores (LREN3) as a role that deserves attention. “Renner grew revenue by 20% in the fourth quarter, while the sector grew by zero,” he said.

For Aché, from Squadra, in addition to companies linked to consumption deserving a more in-depth study, it is necessary to pay attention to commodity companies. Aché revealed to have “a little” of shares in the Petrobras (PETR4) in the wallet.

“I would like to have more, but schizophrenia in Brazilian politics does not allow it,” he said.

