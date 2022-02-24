The death toll in the tragedy in Petrópolis rises to 208

After the storm that hit Petrópolis last week, the number of deaths resulting from floods and landslides reached 208. The data was confirmed this morning (24) by the Civil Police.

Searches continue in areas where there are suspected missing persons, such as Morro da Oficina, Vila Felipe, Sargento Boening and Vila Itália.

According to the Department of Social Assistance, 905 people are still sheltered in 14 support points organized by the city, in addition to alternative shelters established by the communities.

The city hall’s work has the support of the Civil Defense of the State, the Army and the Navy in rescue actions, traffic control, reinforcement of security and logistics of donations.

The Civil Defense recorded 2,199 occurrences in the city of the mountain region of Rio de Janeiro, since the 15th, of which 1,764 were due to landslides. The other services are for issues such as structural and geological assessments of residences and regions, infiltration, falling trees and poles, preventive inspections, flooding and flooding.

Identification

Of the 208 dead, 124 are women, 84 men. Of the total, 40 are minors. To date, 191 have been identified and 181 have already been released for funeral procedures. The others await the presence of family members at the Legal Medical Institute (IML) for release.

The Fire Department also found remains during the search, which undergoes DNA analysis by experts.