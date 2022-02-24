The efficient Japanese system that returns lost cell phones to owners

Every year, millions of personal belongings are lost in Japan.

But, contrary to what happens in other countries, if you lose any object there, such as a cell phone or wallet, you will probably get it back.

Lost belongings in the country are stored at the Lidabashi lost and found center in Tokyo. In 2019, a record 4.15 million lost items were returned to their owners at this location.

Currently, the center stores more than 600,000 objects.

As Yukiko Igarashi, head of the center, explains, around 7,700 lost items are received at the site daily.

Cell phones are the items with the highest recovery rate Image: BBC

“Tokyo has 20% of all items lost in Japan,” she says. “And the item that has the highest rate of recovery is the cell phone”.

About 90% of lost cell phones are returned to their owners. The second most recovered item is wallets, says Igarashi. Almost 70% of them are returned to their owners.

“Another very common thing people often lose are official documents,” she says, “like driver’s licenses, health insurance cards, credit cards, or store discount cards.”

Most lost items are usually returned the same day they are lost.

But some objects rarely return to their owners.

“The lowest recovery rate is for umbrellas, at less than 1%. You can easily replace a cheap plastic umbrella, so people don’t usually look for them,” says Igarashi.

Police case

But what is the secret to the success of Japan’s lost and found system?

“Basically, all lost belongings are turned over to ‘Koban’, the local police station,” says Igarashi.

“A police officer’s duties at Koban include patrolling the area, accepting lost objects and filing lost object reports,” explains Officer Wada of Sukiyabashi Koban in Tokyo.

Other functions of public safety officers are looking after lost or drunk people, listening to citizens on issues that could cause problems, and dealing with traffic accidents or criminals.

lost objects in japan Image: BBC

Police officers convey a different image from the police in the rest of the world.

Koban’s community needs-based approach and ubiquity make it easy to deliver and communicate about a lost item.

“On average, we get seven lost items a day at this Sukiyabashi Koban,” says Wada.

Deadlines and auctions

But what happens if no one claims the lost items?

“If the owner doesn’t show up after a certain time (in Koban), the item will be transferred to the (Lost and Found) Center”, explains Yukiko Igarashi.

If no one shows up to claim it after three months, the person who returned it can keep the item. If she chooses to give up the item, it will be transferred into the possession of the city, which will be able to auction it off.

“The most memorable item I ever received was an envelope containing $8,800 in cash,” says agent Wada. “I was surprised!”

Yukiko Igarashi is the head of the Lost and Found Center in Lidabashi, Tokyo Image: BBC

Igarashi explains that it’s not uncommon to see large sums of money like the one the policeman received.

“For me, the most memorable objects were dentures and crutches. I wonder how the owner could come home without them?” she says. “There are so many rare items that get lost!”

The efficient system makes it easy to return lost items. But this process would not be possible without the help of the population.

“For over a thousand years, Japan had a law on lost objects,” explains Igarashi. “Personally, I believe that Japan’s moral education played an important role in shaping our attitude towards lost items.”

Even today, children are taught to return lost items. “You often see kids delivering lost items to Koban with their parents,” says Igarashi, “even if it’s just a 100 yen coin.”

Professor Masahiro Tamura of Kyoto Sangyo University believes that the first time most people interact with the police in their lives is when they go to deliver lost goods to the Koban.

“This creates a close relationship between the agents and the common citizen”, he says.

The Japanese concept of “hitono-me”, which means “eye of society”, is an important part of the process.

“Our inner morality often helps us modify our behavior,” says Tamura, “but so does ‘society’s eye.’

Culture prevents people from doing wrong, even without the police present.

“The Japanese are very concerned about how other people view their behavior, so their attitude towards lost objects is linked to their image in society,” says Tamura.

Moral discipline is maintained even when natural disasters occur.

“Often, when disasters happen in Japan, crime doesn’t increase,” says Tamura. “The only exception was during the Fukushima disaster when we had cases of crimes.”

“So I believe that the power of people’s eyes over us is much greater than the power of public authority,” he adds.

The pandemic reduced the number of lost objects in Japan. Still, the center received 2.8 million items.