The Mexican woman sentenced to 100 lashes in Qatar after denouncing aggression

Abhishek Pratap 14 mins ago News Comments Off on The Mexican woman sentenced to 100 lashes in Qatar after denouncing aggression 0 Views

Paola Schietekat

Credit, Instagram/Paola Schietekat

photo caption,

Paola Schietekat’s life turned upside down when she denounced aggression

As Qatar opens up to the world with a World Cup on the horizon, a Mexican woman denounced how women can be very vulnerable in the Islamic country.

Paola Schietekat arrived in Qatar’s capital Doha in February 2020 to work for the government in organizing the 2022 World Cup.

After a year and a half living there, she says she was the victim of an assault. But when she went to the authorities to file a complaint, the case turned against her: Paola was accused of “extramarital sex”, a crime under Islamic law.

The 27-year-old was sentenced to seven years in prison and one hundred lashes. And, surprisingly, she was given an alternative: she could get rid of the penalty, but for that she would have to marry her abuser.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Giant strawberry enters the record books as the heaviest in the world

posted on 02/23/2022 10:16 (credit: Guinness/ reproduction) A strawberry weighing 289 grams entered the Guinness …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved