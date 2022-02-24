The Pope: old age is a gift of wisdom and maturity for all ages of life

At the General Audience this Wednesday, Francis underlined the importance of dialogue between the young and the elderly and between the elderly and the young. This bridge will be the transmission of wisdom in humanity.

Mariangela Jaguraba – Vatican News

Pope Francis began a new cycle of catechesis, this Wednesday (23/02), dedicated to the theme of the meaning and value of old age.

According to the Pope, “this age of life concerns a true “new people” who are the elderly”. “We have never been so numerous in the history of humanity”, Francis underlined and the “risk of being discarded is even more frequent: the elderly are often seen as a burden”. “In the first dramatic phase of the pandemic, they were the ones who paid the highest price. They were already the most fragile and neglected part”, stressed the Pontiff, advising to read the Charter on the Law of the Elderly.

Friendship and alliance between the different ages of life

Along with migration, old age is among the most pressing issues facing the human family at this time. It’s not just a quantitative change; what is at stake is the unity of the ages of life, that is, the true point of reference for understanding and appreciating human life in its entirety. Is there friendship, is there an alliance between the different ages of life or does separation and discard prevail?

According to the Pope, “we live in a present where children, young people, adults and the elderly coexist. However, the proportion has changed: longevity has become mass and, in large regions of the world, childhood is distributed in small doses. demographic winter. An imbalance that has many consequences”.

In “developed” cultures, old age has little incidence

The dominant culture has as its only model the young adult, that is, an individual who is self-taught and who always remains young. But is it true that youth contains the whole meaning of life, while old age simply represents its emptying and loss? Is this true? Only youth contains the full meaning of life, and old age is the emptying of life, the loss of life? The exaltation of youth as the only age worthy of embodying the human ideal, combined with the contempt for old age seen as frailty, degradation or disability, was the dominant icon of 20th century totalitarianism. Did we forget this?

According to Francis, “prolonging life has a structural impact on the history of individuals, families and societies. In fact, in the representation of the meaning of life, and in so-called “developed” cultures, old age has little impact, because it is an age that does not have special contents to offer, nor meanings of its own to live. In addition, there is a lack of incentive for people to look for them, and the community lacks education to recognize them”.

Projects for the elderly to live fully

In short, for an age that is a decisive part of the community space and extends for a third of the entire life, there are – sometimes – plans for assistance, but no projects for existence. Assistance plans, yes; but not projects to make them live fully. And that’s a void of thought, imagination, creativity. Under this thought, what creates the void is that the elderly are waste material: in this throwaway culture, the elderly enter as waste material. The alliance between generations, which restores to human beings all the ages of life, is our lost gift and we must recover it. It must be found in this culture of discarding and in this culture of productivity.

According to the Pope, “when the elderly communicate their dreams, young people see clearly what they should do. Young people who no longer question the dreams of the elderly will struggle to carry their present and support their future. If grandparents turn to their melancholy, young people will look even more at their cell phones. The screen may remain on, but life is extinguished before its time. Isn’t the most serious repercussion of the pandemic in the disorientation of young people? The elderly have resources of life already lived to which young people can turn to it at any time. Old age is a gift for all ages of life. It is a gift of maturity, of wisdom”.

Dialogue between young and old

The Pope underlined the importance of dialogue between the young and the elderly and between the elderly and the young. “This bridge will be the transmission of wisdom in humanity”, Francis said, hoping that these reflections on old age “will be useful to all of us, to carry forward this reality that the prophet Joel said, that in the dialogue between young and old, the the elderly can donate dreams and the young can receive them and carry them forward. Let us not forget that both in the family and in the social culture, the elderly are like the roots of the tree: they have all the history there, and the young are like flowers and fruits”.

Francis concluded, saying that “if the juice does not come from the roots”, young people “can never flourish. Everything that is beautiful in a society is related to the roots of the elderly. a society”.