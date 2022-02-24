The singer’s sister talks about symptoms and health status of the singer of Calcinha Preta; Look

Paulinha Abelha remains hospitalized in the ICU of a hospital in Aracaju, Sergipe. The sister of the singer of Calcinha Preta, Carla Abelha, spoke about the first symptoms that the singer presented, before being hospitalized and falling into a coma.

“Information came that she was feeling sick, vomiting, and we thought it could be a pregnancy. When she arrived here in Aracaju, she continued in the same way and came to the hospital. When she arrived at the hospital, it was already identified that she had a little problem with her kidneys and there was kidney failure ”, said Carla, in an interview with Cidade Alerta SE.

.

Paulinha’s sister also said that it is difficult to understand how a serious condition took place so suddenly.

“What I can say about Paula’s state today is that it is stable. She is on antibiotics, she is no longer swollen at all and her tendency is to improve. She is responding well to treatment and we will pray and pray that it continues that way,” she concluded.

autoimmune problem

Doctors said at a press conference on Tuesday (22) that they are prioritizing investigations into inflammation and its causes before thinking about changing treatment. They work with the hypothesis that the artist’s problem is autoimmune.

Paulinha’s kidney problems were probably started by the amount of toxins present in the singer’s body.

“What we don’t know in Paulinha’s case is what caused the kidney to become inflamed, then the liver and, finally, the brain. We know that one inflamed organ led to inflammation in the other. The patient has a serious toxic metabolic problem. From the diagnostic point of view, we have a toxicological panel and several substances that are being studied to understand what triggered these injuries”, said doctor Ricardo Leite, director of Hospital Primavera.