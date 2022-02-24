These are the new features of WhatsApp that will make the messaging app ‘new face’; check the list of news – Metro World News Brasil

WhatsApp will release new features that will make the messaging app ‘new face’ very soon. These are new for Android and iOS systems.

As detailed by the specialized website Wabetainfo, there are at least 6 news for the coming months.

These are the new WhatsApp features that will make the messaging app ‘new face’

‘New Face’ Messaging App

WhatsApp has released a new interface when making voice calls in the new beta for iOS.

The same interface was also implemented for Android. Check out what’s new:

Change in the Android app

Many users complained about the update that brings a redesigned contact list, with their most frequent contacts and recent chats.

That’s why the messaging app restored the changes in a beta update for Android. The modification should be released soon for everyone.

New change in the app

In the beta update for Android 2.22.5.11, WhatsApp introduced a new view when the user shares images and videos as documents.

However, it is not yet clear whether the modification will be released soon to everyone, or it was just for testing.

emojis on whatsapp

WhatsApp has released the ability to send emojis using shortcuts in the new beta update for Windows 2.2206.1.0 (UWP version).

This is an important novelty, as many people have appreciated the feature.

New way to send audio

The app also introduced different changes when the user forwards voice notes in a new Android update.

Changes are about icon, playback speed button, voice waveforms.

WhatsApp for PC

Finally, WhatsApp is developing new end-to-end encryption indicators in WhatsApp Desktop beta, for a future update.

Also according to the information, the same security feature is under development in the beta version for iOS.