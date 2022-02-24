TIM promises to offer a discount of up to BRL 2,500 on the new Samsung Galaxy S22 line

THE TIM announced, this Wednesday (23), that the three models in the Galaxy S22, released by Samsung earlier this monthcan be found in the stores of the operating company with a discount of up to R$2.5 thousand. According to the company, the condition of this offer is linked to the TIM Black Família 100 GB plan, which costs R$ 319.99 per month, according to TIM’s own website. The package also includes a Netflix subscription and social media without the franchise discount.

The operator also mentions several gifts offered by Samsung when purchasing new cell phonessuch as a ticket to the Lollapalooza Brasil festival, a Galaxy Buds2 headset or a Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch. For gamers, the manufacturer also offers five vouchers worth R$400, totaling R$2,000, to be used in games from the Galaxy Store. The redemption of these gifts must be done on the Samsung Para Você website by 04/03 for purchases made before 03/20.

In addition to the gifts made available by Samsung, TIM offers the following discounts: It is worth emphasizing that all these offers are linked to the 100 GB TIM Black Family plan. The operator also points out that the purchase can be paid in installments on the credit card in up to 21 installments interest-free.

