The international repercussion of Vítor Pereira’s arrival at Corinthians was not limited to Portuguese newspapers and media. This Wednesday, the club won the unusual support of Chris O’Donnell, an Irish Olympian. – see post below.

Chris O’Donnell competed at the Tokyo Olympics, being one of four Irish participants in the 4x400m relay event. In your official account at twitterhe was excited about the arrival of Vítor Pereira to Corinthians and stated that he will follow the team’s games.

“It’s time to watch Corinthians”said Chris, when republishing the tweet of the official announcement of Vitor Pereira as coach of Timão.

The interaction between Chris O’Donnell and Corinthians, by the way, is not unprecedented. Following Wednesday’s publication, Fiel searched for old tweets from the runner and found frequent references to the club since 2011.

The Irishman resonated on his social networks with some remarkable moments of Corinthians in the last decade. Among his tweets, he appears commenting on the Club World Cup final against Chelsea, in which he supported the English club. Reactions to the six-time Brazilian championship campaign in 2015 were also frequent, including stating that he heard a match between Corinthians and Avaí on the radio during a physiotherapy session.

The athlete, in fact, is a fan of Fenerbahce, from Turkey, a club that had Vítor Pereira as coach until the last month of December. According to the runner himself, from now on, the Turkish club’s fans will support Corinthians because of their new coach.

