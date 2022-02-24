Titles, attacking quintet, goalkeepers… See six challenges that Vitor Pereira will have at Corinthians | Corinthians

Pereira will arrive amid pressure for titles, questions about the Corinthians quintet and even the management of goalkeepers.

If on the one hand there is pressure, on the other there is the trust of the board. President Duilio Monteiro Alves, in the announcement of the new coach, said that Vitor Pereira was the name that Corinthians wanted.

1 of 6 Vitor Pereira, new coach of Corinthians, in the days of Shanghai SIPG — Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images Vitor Pereira, new coach of Corinthians, in the days of Shanghai SIPG — Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Below, we list six challenges that the Portuguese will face.

One of the challenges of the new coach is to assemble a team that can leave the stellar Timão quintet on the field: Giuliano, Paulinho, Renato Augusto, Róger Guedes and Willian.

Under Sylvinho’s command, the five were not selected together in the starting lineup. The first time was with interim Fernando Lázaro. The coach took to the field a lineup with all these names against São Bernardo, in addition to counting on the quintet also in the final stretch of the game against Botafogo-SP.

Vitor Pereira will need to define a way of playing that manages to focus on as much talent as possible.

2 of 6 Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Willian and Róger Guedes celebrate Corinthians’ goal together — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag.Corinthians Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Willian and Róger Guedes celebrate Corinthians’ goal together — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag.Corinthians

If on the one hand the quality of the quintet is remarkable, their age, with the exception of Róger Guedes, is also an issue. Giuliano, Paulinho, Renato Augusto and Willian are over 30 years old. join them Cassio, Fagner, Gil, Fábio Santos and Jô. All experienced athletes and club winners.

One of the missions is to merge the mileage of these players with the youth of names like Adson, Du Queiroz, Gabriel Pereira, Gustavo Mosquito, João Victor and Lucas Piton.

Vitor Pereira has experience in launching young players. At Porto, he was one of those responsible for signing right-back Danilo, ex-Santos, and James Rodriguez, Colombian midfielder. João Moutinho, a famous player in the European market, was another who grew up alongside the Portuguese coach.

3 of 6 Adson disputes the ball with Gustavo Mosquito in Corinthians training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag.Corinthians Adson disputes the ball with Gustavo Mosquito in Corinthians training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag.Corinthians

The issue of goalkeepers will also pass through the hands of Vitor Pereira. In an interview with Mais Futebol, from Portugal, the coach was favorable to those who have quality in the ball.

– We can talk about the goalkeeper. This new rule, which allows the goal kick into our area, allows for new nuances. If we have a strong goalkeeper in the pass, it could be important. I saw a Japanese team that put the goalkeeper building on the defender’s side, and it was they who had the highest number of breaking passes – he said.

– In the future, the goalkeeper will be a strategic part of the offensive game. This can counteract the high pressure, because today few teams wait behind – he added.

The club’s ultimate idol, Cássio continues as a starter for Corinthians, but he did not live a perfect 2021. The situation made the board look for Ivan at Ponte Preta. The coach will need to choose whether to keep the reference of leadership on the field or if he will bet on the youth of a player with projection of the Brazilian team. The squad also has Matheus Donelli, another player of the club’s future bet.

4 of 6 Cássio during training this Wednesday at CT Joaquim Grava — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians Cássio during training this Wednesday at CT Joaquim Grava — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

Understanding where you step is always important for a coach. In 2020, Tiago Nunes studied the history of the club before arriving in São Paulo, but he was unable to repeat the success he had at Athletico-PR. The mission was to take the pragmatism out of Fábio Carille and implement a much lighter, looser and more offensive style. The result did not appear, and the passage was short.

In recent years, Timão won by being strong defensively, privileging safety, but using the talent of the players to obtain balance and manage to score their goals.

In addition, there are nuances of Brazilian football and Corinthians. Does losing a classic in the state have weight? Yes. Do protests in front of the CT happen? Also, and at Corinthians, the relationship between management and organized fans is good. Councilors influencing politics? Although Duilio tries to separate things, they also exist.

5 of 6 Corinthians fans protest at Parque São Jorge — Photo: Ana Canhedo Corinthians fans protest at Parque São Jorge — Photo: Ana Canhedo

One of the problems at the beginning of Sylvinho’s time at Corinthians was not being able to win at home. At a time when the fans still did not attend the stadium, because of the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, Timão started to lose many points in Itaquera, which brought some dislike to the coach.

In the final stretch of work, the team won again at Neo Química Arena, but became a harmless visitor in the Brasileirão.

Winning at home and being a thorn in the side of the road is a recipe for success. With the Corinthians fans on the side, it could be an easier mission.

6 of 6 Corinthians fans in a game against Chapecoense, at Neo Química Arena — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Corinthians fans in a game against Chapecoense, at Neo Química Arena — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Tiago Nunes dreamed, Dyego Coelho didn’t make it, Vagner Mancini made it happen for very few games, Sylvinho failed and Fernando Lázaro tried little. Since 2020 at Corinthians, Luan has not had any shine with any Timão coach.

Today, it is difficult to see him in the team, to find a place where he can play his football. If Vitor Pereira succeeds, it will be an impressive success.

Striker Kelvin, a striker coached by Vitor Pereira in Porto and a personal friend of Luan, spoke about the player in an interview with Central do ge.