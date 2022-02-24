To avoid animal suffering, Norway bans breeding of two breeds of dogs

Peculiarities present in these dog breeds cause suffering and decrease the animals’ well-being. Photo: Pixabay

The court in Oslo, Norway, banned the breeding of the English Bulldog and the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. The decision, applauded by animal advocates and criticized by breeders, was made to prevent pets from suffering.

Certain peculiarities present in these dogs, such as the small skull or the very flattened muzzle, may seem cute to the owners, but they decrease their quality of life. In addition, these breeds often have hereditary diseases.

“This happens due to indiscriminate crossbreeding, without really making an adequate genetic selection. Animals that are of the same genetic line or even very close relatives often cross over”, explains Jade Petronilho, veterinarian and content coordinator at Petlove&Co.

The specialist explains that these problems can happen to other breeds. “When we think about home breeding or even backyard breeders, there is usually no care at all. Many just want to profit from breeding and selling puppies.”

According to her, when there is an improper upbringing, the chances of hereditary diseases increase.

Jade says that the “original” bulldog was a taller dog with a long muzzle. “Today we see dogs that are very short, very heavy and that develop a series of skin problems because of the folds they have.”

Now with a flat nose, this breed ends up having trouble breathing. “In addition, they have compromised joints due to their very robust body, so this also ends up affecting the issue of locomotion.”

With a flat nose, English bulldogs are prone to breathing problems. Photo: Pixabay

In the case of the Cavalier, the small skull and long ear make him prone to headaches and ear problems. The expert points out that this breed can also have compromised breathing due to the flattened snout.

“Practically all cavaliers also have heart problems that compromise a lot, including the life expectancy of these animals”.

Cavalier may feel pain from the shape of the skull and ears. Photo: Pixabay

Well-being before aesthetics

These animals are usually sold for a high price and, because of these diseases, owners end up spending even more on treatments. Not to mention all the suffering that the pets go through.

Jade says Norway’s verdict is likely to happen in other countries. “A lot of people will start to look more closely”. She reinforces that well-being and quality of life need to be prioritized and taken into account before thinking about the dog’s aesthetics.

For Raphael Clímaco, veterinary medical director of Plamev Pet, the total ban could result in the extinction of these breeds. “Taking better care of this reproduction, which today has no control, can be a path”.

As an appeal was requested, the decision, which was released by the Oslo court on the 31st, does not yet have the force of law.