Transparent marbles are found on the moon

Two confirmed “moon pearls” (top row) and two possible (bottom row), found along the route of Yutu-2.

[Imagem: Science China Press]

Glass spheres on the moon

When examining images taken by the panoramic camera of the Chinese rover Yutu-2, which arrived at the Moon in 2019, scientists discovered several small glass spheres, resembling marbles.

Some of these “moon pearls” are practically transparent, while others are translucent and some are dumbbell-shaped – the predominant color is brownish.

Glass globules in these dimensions, a few centimeters in diameter, had never been found on the Moon before. “The globules just surprised us, as they are so unique on the Moon,” said Professor Zhiyong Xiao of Sun Yat-sen University in China.

Xiao was studying tektites and microtectites, small glass rocks that here on Earth are usually produced by meteorite impact events. Microscopic glass beads were also known to exist on the Moon, but no one expected to find glass globules in the Chang’E-4 landing region.

Vitreous globules up to a centimeter in diameter were collected by Apollo astronauts, but they are basically dark and opaque, like Earth’s tektites.

The marbles now found are brownish and have a high level of transparency.

These are the glass globules brought by the Apollo mission.

[Imagem: Science China Press]

Glass for construction on the moon

Based on the color, morphology, geometry and possible ages of the small rocks, the team says that lunar vitreous globules are also very consistent with impact glass, coming from iron-poor materials such as pure anorthosites, a type of clear magmatic rock, very rare on Earth, but abundant on the Moon.

“It’s a little unfortunate that when we first encountered these glasses, the rover had just passed through them and no composition data was obtained, but these globules can be quite common on the lunar far side,” Xiao said.

Taking into account the possible “landing” velocities of the globules on the lunar regolith, the team calculates that they may have arisen in some of the several craters nearby, as the lithology of the region consists of pure anorthosites, and the high-energy melt a common product in typical lunar impact events.

The discovery is also good news for future lunar exploration plans, as the material can be used in the construction of bases and anti-radiation shields.

“The first discovery of macro-sized translucent glass globules on the Moon confirms that lunar anorthosites are excellent raw materials for manufacturing glasses with good light-absorbing quality. Lunar anorthosites could be promising and widespread resources to produce glass in-situ,” said Xiao.

