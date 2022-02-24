Trudeau Repeals Emergency Law Used to Handle Canadian Trucker Protests | World

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday that the emergency law to deal with protests by truck drivers in the country will be repealed.

“After careful consideration, we are ready to confirm that the situation is no longer an emergency,” Trudeau told a news conference. “Therefore, the federal government will end the use of the Emergencies Act.”

The mechanism, called the Emergencies Act, had only been used once in the country’s history. The law gives the federal government more powers to deal with anti-vaccine protesters.

The prime minister had said he would not use the law to trigger the military against protesters and said nine days ago that it would be temporary and “geographically limited”.

The Emergencies Act can be triggered in cases of “national crisis” and gives greater powers to the federal government.

With the measure, the government can, in theory:

requisition goods, services and people

tell people where to go, where not to go

ban demonstrations and public meetings

All actions under emergency law must respect the Charter of Rights and Freedoms that is part of the Canadian Constitution.

Anti-vaccine manifestations

For weeks, a convoy of truck drivers had been demonstrating against Covid-19 restrictions in the country – which requires the presentation of a vaccine passport to cross the border.

The self-styled “Freedom Train”, with hundreds of drivers and supporters, even blocked the Ambassador Bridge, the most important link between Canada and the US, for five days.

On Sunday (20), Canadian police towed the last trucks that continued to block the roads of the Canadian capital after three weeks of intense protests.

A police operation, with the support of riot police, ended in clashes with protesters for about two days.