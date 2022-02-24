Trump blames Biden and alleged election fraud for Putin’s attack on Ukraine – 02/24/2022 – World

Former US President Donald Trump used Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine, announced in the early hours of Thursday (24), to criticize his successor, Joe Biden.

In an interview with Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham – a coverage network always very sympathetic to the politician – Trump criticized Moscow’s military operation in the neighboring country, but said that it was only possible “because of a rigged election”. In this case, the election lost to Biden, in November 2020. The irregularities pointed out by him, however, were never proven by the American Justice.

“[O ataque] It shouldn’t have happened, it wouldn’t have happened in my tenure. It’s sad for the world,” Trump said. “He [Putin] he realized the weakness, the incompetence, the stupidity of this administration. As an American I am sad and dissatisfied. All this happened because of a rigged election.”

Trump also criticized other points of the Biden administration, such as rising inflation, immigration control policy and, this point related to the crisis in Ukraine, prices and energy supply in the country. “We have to get back to the real world.”

The former president said he knows Putin very well, from the time he held office, and that he got on “fantastically well” with him, despite occasional problems and political rifts involving Chinese leader Xi Jinping and the former prime minister. German Minister Angela Merkel. “I believe he [Putin] didn’t want to do it, he wanted to negotiate, but things were getting worse, and he saw the weakness [de Biden]”, he said.

Out there Receive in your email a weekly selection of the most important events in the world; open to non-subscribers.

According to Trump, the disastrous withdrawal of Western troops from Afghanistan last August would have somehow inspired Russian action now, by exposing this thesis of the Democrat’s lukewarmness.

After an irony from the anchor about Biden monitoring the situation to meet with G7 leaders only this Thursday, Trump added. “He’s not monitoring, he must be sleeping.”

Earlier, during a fundraising dinner at an event with Republican candidates for Congress at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Palm Beach resort, near Miami, the former US president had also praised the Russian leader and said that a invasion would not occur under his management.

“He’s taking over a country for $2 sanctions, I’d say that’s pretty smart. That would never happen, never in a million years.” [em sua gestão]and I know him very well,” he said at the event.

The event, closed to the press, was a forum to promote Trump himself and Republican candidates for the US parliament, who are loyal to him, in the midterm elections, which take place in November.