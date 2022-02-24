Uefa sets emergency meeting after Russian invasion of Ukraine, and Champions League final could be changed | Champions League

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday prompted UEFA to arrange an emergency meeting of its Executive Committee. The European confederation said that representatives of the federations were summoned by President Aleksander Ceferin and will meet next Friday to “assess the situation and take all necessary decisions”. This season’s Champions League final in St Petersburg may have a modified venue.

Ukrainian Premier League suspended after Russian invasion of the country

The big decision is scheduled for May 28 at the Zenit stadium, which is named after a giant gas producer that has been a Uefa partner for years. Although St Petersburg is far from the Russian-Ukrainian border, the Russian involvement in a military confrontation could make it impossible to hold an event of this size in the country.

According to the “AP” news agency, Uefa has already decided on the change, but should only make it official after the meeting on Friday.

Furthermore, there could be enormous political pressure on Uefa – who would be playing his main game of the season in a country that has been criticized by several world powers because of its stance against the Ukrainians. As Russia must be the target of political and economic sanctions by several nations, there would even be the possibility that fans from many countries would be banned from traveling to St..

If the change of plans is confirmed, this would be the second postponement of the decision at the St Petersburg stadium. The Russian city was chosen in 2019 to host the final of the Champions League 2020/21. However, with the Covid-19 pandemic, Uefa had to modify its plans and take the 2019/20 final to Lisbon – taking the Atatürk stadium in Istanbul from the plans. This measure ended up postponing the calendar of finals already scheduled by one year.and St Petersburg became the venue for the 2021/22 decision.

Brazilian players in Ukraine ask the Brazilian government for help after attacks on the country

Tensions in Eastern Europe have increased in recent weeks, with Russian troops moving across the border with Ukraine. Last Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin generated even more apprehension across the globe by recognizing the independence of Ukrainian breakaway republics and sending troops to the Donetsk and Lugansk regions – in what was seen as an invasion of the neighboring country by experts.