Ukraine accuses Russia of hiding behind separatist uniforms

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky today accused the Russian military of “hiding behind separatist uniforms” to enter Donbass territory, where the Donetsk and Lugansk regions are located. The two locations were recognized the day before yesterday by Russian President Vladimir Putin as autonomous republics.

“It is not yet an act of aggression against Ukraine and its sovereignty, but the presence of the Russian military in the Donbass territories is being hidden behind separatist uniforms,” ​​the Ukrainian president said.

According to Zelensky, the situation represents a violation of the Minsk agreement, signed in 2014 with the aim of implementing a ceasefire after Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula. Ukraine claims that the Russians never lived up to what was agreed. “The response to that must be decisive, immediate and tough,” Zelensky said.

Where is Ukraine? Image: UOL

The statements were made in Kiev by the Ukrainian president during a speech with his counterparts from Poland, Andrzej Duda, and Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda.

Zelensky also said that the “future of European security” is currently decided in Ukraine, where an imminent Russian invasion is feared, and he thanked the sanctions imposed on Russia by the European Union, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

Also during the speech, the Ukrainian president asked for security guarantees from Russia as a step to end the impasse between the two countries. “I believe that Russia should be among the countries that offer clear security guarantees. I have suggested many times that the president of Russia should sit at the negotiating table and speak,” he said.

Later this Wednesday (23) Zelensky said that he tried to talk to the Russian president, but was unsuccessful: “I started a phone conversation with the president of the Russian Federation. Result: silence.”

Putin says Russian demands are ‘non-negotiable’

In another speech earlier today, Putin said he would not budge on his demands in the crisis facing many Western countries, raising fears of an invasion of Ukraine despite the build-up of international sanctions.

“The interests and security of our citizens are non-negotiable for us,” he declared in a short televised speech on the occasion of Defender of the Fatherland Day.

Yesterday, Russia approved agreements with Ukrainian separatists, which provide for the deployment of a “peacekeeping” force to the neighboring country, in effect an endorsement for a military operation in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s parliament approves civilians to carry guns

Ukraine’s parliament today passed a bill giving permission for Ukrainians to carry firearms.

“The adoption of this law is entirely in the interests of the state and society,” the authors of the bill said in a note, adding that the law was necessary because of “the threats and dangers that exist for the citizens of Ukraine”.

Earlier, the Ukrainian foreign ministry also urged its citizens to leave Russia quickly because a possible invasion could reduce consular assistance.

According to Oleksiy Danilov, Ukraine’s top security official, the country will also impose a state of emergency. The measure was announced this morning and applies to the entire Ukrainian territory, except for the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk. The state of emergency must last for 30 days, and can be extended for another 30.

*With information from AFP