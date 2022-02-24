Ukraine claims to have shot down 50 Russians and shot down 8 aircraft; Russia says it destroyed Ukrainian air defenses

The country’s president, Volodymyr-Zelensky, ordered troops to inflict as many casualties as possible on the invaders.

(Photo by Anatolii Stepanov / AFP) Ukrainian soldiers stand on the frontlines of Russian-backed separatists near the eastern city of Schastia.



The impacts of the war initiated by Russia on Ukraine begin to be counted. According to the Ukrainian army, 50 Russian occupants were killed on Thursday, the 24th, in addition to six enemy planes and two helicopters having been shot down. The information was published by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media. Meanwhile, the military Russia claim to have destroyed Ukrainian air defense systems and put bases in the country where Moscow began the military operation “out of order”: “Ukrainian border guards are not offering resistance to Russian units. Ukrainian air defenses were suppressed. The military infrastructure of Ukrainian Air Force bases has been degraded,” the Russian Defense Ministry said.

“The enemy suffers losses. Currently, 6 Russian Air Force planes and 2 helicopters have been shot down in the environmental protection area. The attack on Happiness was repulsed, during which 2 tanks were lined up and around 50 Russian occupants were killed. Keep calm and believe in the Ukrainian defenders,” reads the Tweet published Thursday morning by the official account of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Also on social media, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, General Valery Zaluzhni, stated that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, ordered the country’s troops to inflict as many casualties as possible on the Russians who invaded the territory. “The Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces [o presidente Volodimir Zelensky] ordered to inflict maximum casualties on the aggressor,” the general said on Facebook.

The acting President of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Zbigniew Rau, and the Secretary General of the OSCE, Helga Maria Schmid, condemned the decision of the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, to start a military operation in Ukraine and said that the action puts the lives of millions of people at risk. “We strongly condemn Russia’s military action against Ukraine. This attack on Ukraine puts the lives of millions of people at grave risk and is a gross violation of international law and Russia’s commitments. We call for the immediate cessation of all military activities,” the organization said in a statement. On Thursday morning, Putin said in a televised speech that the attacks were carried out in response to a request from the heads of the Donbass republics and to protect people “who suffered abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years”. Putin also said he had no plans to occupy Ukrainian territories outside the breakaway regions he recognized as independent this week.