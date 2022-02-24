Ukraine declares state of emergency after escalating tensions with Russia

The Ukrainian parliament approved, this Wednesday (23), a request by the government of Volodymyr Zelensky to declare a state of emergency throughout the country and call up reservists. The measure does not take into account the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which Putin acknowledged last Monday.

After Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of the breakaway provinces, Ukraine began to take stricter measures. The Ukrainian government also requested war support to Western countries, which also warn of Russia’s large-scale military offensive against Ukraine.

With the state of emergency approved, at least for the next 30 days, the president is empowered to deal centrally with the crisis in the region.

With that, Ukraine also started to recruit reservists aged between 18 and 60 years. According to the Armed Forces, at least one Ukrainian soldier was killed after bombings in separatist regions.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs asked the country’s citizens who were in Russia to leave the country. Nearly 3 million Ukrainians live in Russia, according to Kiev authorities.