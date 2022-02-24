Ukraine declares state of emergency and announces that Russia has approved offensive against the country | National Journal

The crisis situation in Eastern Europe has worsened in recent hours. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared on Wednesday night, in a speech to the nation, that Russia approved an offensive against Ukraine and that Russian President Vladimir Putin did not respond to his invitation to a meeting. .

Satellite images showed more Russian soldiers and military equipment near the Ukrainian border, but this is not the only way to attack.

In mid-afternoon in Ukraine, the Center for Strategic Communications warned that the country was suffering a large-scale cyberattack – government and banking websites went down. The Russians have denied involvement.

This new day of tension has seen reports of more clashes between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces in the Donbass region, home to the two provinces that the Russian government has recognized as independent. A Ukrainian soldier would have died.

This crisis is, in effect, pushing Ukraine further west. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with two partners on Wednesday: the head of government of Lithuania, which is also a former Soviet republic, and the head of Poland.

Both Poland and Lithuania are part of the European Union and the Western military alliance, NATO. Poland has a specific concern with this crisis because, in an eventual war, it would be a natural path for Ukrainian refugees.

Zelensky said that “the future of Europe’s security is being decided now.”

Most of the continent is united in support of Ukraine. The British government, for example, has announced that it will send more defense weapons. In addition, he wants to take Russia’s main state television channel off the air in the country. The argument is that the broadcaster is one of the main disinformation tools of the Russian government.

On Wednesday, the separatist leader of Donetsk met with a politician from Vladimir Putin’s party. The two said the Russian military was not yet in the Donbass region – information that has been hotly contested.

Putin’s party colleague said soldiers will only enter if separatist leaders ask. And that’s what happened on Wednesday night, according to Ukraine’s Foreign Minister. He has just requested an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council. Dmytro Kuleba said that the request for military aid to Russiamade by separatists from eastern Ukraineis yet another escalation of tension in the country.

Meanwhile, the president of Russia continues with the strategy of, at the same time, taking a stand and showing himself ready for a diplomatic solution. On Wednesday, Putin said:

“Our country is always open to a direct and honest dialogue. But I want to repeat that Russia’s interests and the security of our people are unconditional. Therefore, we will continue to strengthen and modernize our army and navy, increasing efficiency with more advanced equipment.”

On Wednesday, the Russian government withdrew staff from the embassy in the Ukrainian capital. Images caught attention: smoke rising from the chimney of the Russian embassy in Kiev. Two men took cardboard boxes from the embassy.

Ukraine’s government has asked its citizens living in Russia to leave there immediately. Altogether there are almost 4 million people.

The Ukrainian Parliament took the first step to approve the carrying of weapons for citizens who want to defend themselves and the country declared a 30-day state of emergency in all territory, except in areas controlled by rebels of Russian origin. This paves the way for the authorities to take urgent measures, such as restricting the freedom of movement of people and the operation of transport.

The government has also started recruiting retired military personnel who are between the ages of 18 and 60. It is an attempt to resist, in the event of an invasion, the immense Russian military power. Ukraine has called up just over 200,000 reservists and has a total of 250,000 active duty soldiers.

Only active military personnel, the Russians have almost 1 million. Russia surpasses Ukraine in all numbers – the difference is huge. Ukraine is the size of Minas Gerais. In Russia, there are two Brazils.

