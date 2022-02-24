Ukraine suffers massive cyber attack, says deputy prime minister – News

Ukraine is suffering from a massive cyber attack, which has hit major government websites, Deputy Prime Minister Mykailo Fyodorov said on Wednesday.

Fyodorov said the attack began in the late afternoon (local time) and affected several banks, as well as official websites, without specifying its origin.





It was not possible to access the official website of the Ukrainian ministers’ office or that of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, according to AFP journalists.

In January, the Ukraine has already been the target of a major cyber attack against various government websites. At the time, authorities claimed to have evidence of Russian involvement, but Moscow denied the allegations.





A large-scale cyber attack against Ukraine’s strategic infrastructure is one of the scenarios mentioned as a harbinger of a military offensive.

The attack comes amid an acute crisis between the two countries after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of Ukrainian separatists from Donetsk and Lugansk, two pro-Russian groups in eastern Ukraine.



