Ukraine wants security guarantees from Russia, says Zelensky – News

Ukraine wants security guarantees from Russia as a step towards ending the standoff between the two countries, Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky said on Wednesday at a meeting with the Polish and Lithuanian presidents.

“I believe that Russia should be among the countries that offer clear security guarantees. I have suggested many times that the president of Russia should sit at the negotiating table and speak,” he said.

One of Europe’s worst security crises in decades erupted after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two areas of eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered the deployment of Russian troops to eastern Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president thanked colleagues from Poland and Lithuania, by his side, for their support and provision of weapons and military equipment.





“We are united in the conviction that the future of European security is decided at this moment in our home in Ukraine,” said Zelensky.

Western countries believe that Russia, which has deployed 150,000 troops on the border with Ukraine, could launch a full-scale invasion of the neighboring country.

Last Monday (21), Russia recognized the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, the ‘republics’ of Donetsk and Lugansk, and prepared the legal way to send troops to this area, although the decision was not taken so far.





