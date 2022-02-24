Ukraine’s Army Responds to Russian Attacks, Says President Volodymyr Zelensky | World

Ukraine’s military is responding to Russian attacks in the south and north of the country, and there are already losses among Russians, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a televised address on Thursday after the Russian invasion. .

Earlier, Ukraine’s military said it had killed 50 enemy soldiers in the Luhansk region, destroyed 4 Russian tanks on a road near the eastern city of Kharkiv, and shot down 6 Russian aircraft, also in the east of the country, according to the Reuters agency.

2 of 4 Volodymyr Zelensky in an image from February 22, 2022 — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook/Volodymyr Zelensky Volodymyr Zelensky in an image of February 22, 2022 — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook/Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky said weapons were already being distributed among Ukrainian citizens, and urged people who considered themselves capable of “defending Ukraine” to seek out army centers in cities.

The country’s president also urged people to donate blood.

“Ukraine will not surrender its freedom and its right to live on its own land. Russia attacked our country the same way Germany did at the beginning of WWII. The Russian Federation has entered the path of evil.”

He also stated that Ukraine cut diplomatic ties with Russia.

3 of 4 In central Kiev, Ukraine, people line up to volunteer in a battalion started by a far-right group, on February 24, 2022 — Photo: Sergei Supinsky / AFP In central Kiev, Ukraine, people line up to volunteer at a battalion started by a far-right group, on February 24, 2022.

He then made a request to Russian citizens. He called for protests in Russia against the war. “Russian citizens, you, today, will choose the path you will follow; everyone who is in Russia and has a conscience will protest, demonstrate against the war with Ukraine,” he said.

Zenlensky’s first reaction after the invasion was to issue a message calling for calm and informing him that he is adopting martial law (when military rules replace the common civil laws of a country). See note below

“Dear Ukrainian citizens, this morning President Putin announced a special military operation in Donbass. Russia has carried out attacks against our military infrastructure and our border guards. Explosions were heard in many cities in Ukraine.”

4 of 4 Ukrainian army tanks after the invasion of Russia on February 24, 2022 — Photo: Stringer/Reuters Ukrainian army tanks after the invasion of Russia on February 24, 2022 — Photo: Stringer/Reuters

In the early hours of Thursday (24), Russia began a wide-ranging military operation to invade Ukraine. There are images of explosions and tank movements in different Ukrainian cities. Putin told Ukrainian forces to lay down their weapons and return home.

“Whoever tries to interfere, or even more, create threats for our country and our people, should know that Russia’s response will be immediate and will lead to consequences like never before experienced in history,” said Russian President Vladimir Putin.

casualties among ukrainians

The official number of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the Russian invasion that began on Thursday (24) has risen to five, the interior ministry said.

An air defense soldier was killed in the Zaporiyia region in the south of the country, and four border guards were killed in several locations in the Kherson region, also in the south of the country, according to the ministry.