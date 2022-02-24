Ukraine’s Neighboring Countries Prepare for Refugee Wave

The European Union (EU) countries neighboring the Ukraine prepare to face the flow of hundreds of thousands or even millions of refugees if Russia invade this former Soviet republic.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield warned on Wednesday that the conflict could trigger “a new refugee crisis” with “up to 5 million” displaced people.

Poland, which has a long border with Ukraine and is home to some 1.5 million of its citizens, has expressed its support for the neighboring country and its willingness to help it.

“Poland is preparing for various scenarios related to the tense situation” between Ukraine and Russia, the interior ministry told AFP.

The plans were already under consideration even before Russia recognized the independence of rebel-held areas in eastern Ukraine and Western sanctions.

“The Interior Ministry has been taking measures for a while to prepare for a wave of up to a million people,” Polish Deputy Interior Minister Maciej Wasik said last month.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki created a working group to define the logistical, transport, medical and educational needs to receive Ukrainian refugees.

“We are prepared to receive children and young people in schools and students in Polish universities”, said on Wednesday the Minister of Education, Przemyslaw Czarnek.

EU Interior Commissioner Ylva Johansson told AFP that the European Commission is ready to provide economic support to Poland if needed, as well as help from the European asylum agency Europol and the EU border agency Frontex.

Romania and Slovakia

Slovakia, which shares its eastern border with Ukraine, also has plans to face “possible pressure from refugees”, Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said on Wednesday.

Interior Minister Roman Mikulec revealed that there are four refugee camps that could receive Ukrainian asylum seekers.

“If the situation requires it, we can also use existing housing facilities at the Ministry of the Interior and other ministries,” he said.

Romania, one of Europe’s poorest countries, does not believe that many Ukrainians will flee to its territory in the event of conflict, but it is prepared to take in half a million.

“This is the number we are prepared for,” Defense Minister Vasile Dancu said on Tuesday.

The country could set up reception centers, especially in major cities along its 650 km border with Ukraine, according to the minister.

unpredictable situation

Hungary, whose prime minister Viktor Orban is known for his hardline against immigration, also appears willing to take in Ukrainian refugees.

“In the event of war, hundreds of thousands, even millions of refugees would arrive from Ukraine and fundamentally reshape Hungary’s political and economic situation,” Orban said recently.

“We are working for peace, but it is clear that the designated state bodies have started preparations,” he added.

The Norwegian Refugee Council warned earlier this month that if the conflict intensified and displaced millions of people, humanitarian groups would struggle to meet their needs, even partially.

“It would be madness to launch a new cataclysmic war on the world,” said its secretary-general, Jan Egeland, then.