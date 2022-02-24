Ukrainian clubs meet this Thursday to discuss national league stoppage | ukrainian football

Directors will talk this Thursday, and some clubs have already released training players in the coming days. On Tuesday, the Ukrainian Premier League confirmed plans to return to action this week, but plans could be changed. It is worth remembering that the last games were played in December, as there is a break in the winter period.

+ With roots in separatist region, Shakhtar vetoes conflict as a topic

Tensions in Eastern Europe have increased in recent weeks, with Russian troops moving across the border with Ukraine. Last Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin generated even more apprehension across the globe by recognizing the independence of Ukrainian breakaway republics and sending troops to the Donetsk and Lugansk regions – in what was seen as an invasion of the neighboring country by experts.

Ukraine, on the other hand, does not recognize the independence of the separatist regions and requests that Russia continue to negotiate for the withdrawal of its troops. Meanwhile, the UN has been criticizing the Russian government’s decisions – and other powers, such as the United States, are threatening Russia with economic and political sanctions, indicating that there is “a risk of a major conflict”.

With 16 clubs in dispute, the Ukrainian team has already played 18 rounds and is led by Shakhtar Donetsk, a club with 11 Brazilians in the squad: Dodô, Vitao, Marlon, Ismaily, Marcos Antônio, Alan Patrick, Maycon, David Neres, Tetê, Pedrinho and Fernando.

Clubs change colors in demonstration of support

Some of the clubs used social media to declare their support for the country. Kryvbas, Lviv, Chornomorets Odessa, Minaj and Oleksandriya changed the colors of their shields to blue and yellow, same as the flag of Ukraine.

“Regardless of the colors of the club we defend on the football field, we are all Ukrainians. And in our DNA there are two most important colors, the colors of the national flag – blue and yellow 💙💛

So today FC Ingulets supports the FC Kryvbas initiative and changes its traditional club colors to blue-yellow.

We ask all clubs to take this initiative. Let’s support our country in this difficult time!

“Citizens join @fckryvbas’s flash mob in support of Ukraine’s unity🇺🇦

“Our enemies will perish like dew in the sun. Let us also, brothers, reign by our side”…

“Odessa – the sea gate of Ukraine, a stronghold of security and reliability of the country!

“Chernomorets” – the heart of Odessa!

And today 🖤💙 “black and blue” –

We are united and consolidated as never before with the entire Ukrainian football community. We believe in the well-being of our country!

Our strength is in unity!”

“Today our country is going through a difficult time. We all care about her fate, we all do our best to be strong, independent and united. We are Ukrainians and we had, we have and we will have the colors yellow and blue in our blood.

We support the initiative of other clubs and we support our country. Let’s be together this time. And so we will become even stronger! Everything will be Ukraine!”