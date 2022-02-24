Ukrainian military plane crashes near Kiev with 14 people on board; Russians attack air defense – World

One ukrainian military plane fell this Thursday (24) in the town of Trypillia, about 50 kilometers to the south of Kiev, capital of the country, according to information confirmed by the Emergency Situations Service. There were 14 people on board, but the agency did not detail the situation of the crew.

The Russian military stated that it destroyed the anti-aircraft defense systems and left the Ukrainian bases “out of order”. It was further reported that “the civilian population has nothing to fear”, although Kiev has reported several civilian deaths.

However, the threat doesn’t just come from the sky. The Ukrainian border guard announced Russian ground incursions from various points, as well as from the east, into the breakaway region of Lugansk.

Hardened by eight years of armed conflict with pro-Russian rebels, the local population is very clear about what to do in this scenario. “If they continue to bomb us, I will find weapons and defend my homeland. It doesn’t matter if I’m 62 years old,” promised Vladimir Levashov, a resident of Chuguev.

The Ukrainian Army is ubiquitous on the main roads to the east. Between Kramatorsk and Kharkov, a convoy of vehicles with the yellow and blue Ukrainian flag is stopped.

attacks

300 km away, in Mariupol, powerful explosions shook the main port city in the east of the country. In this area, close to the front line, the withdrawal of the civilian population begins, in villages such as Zoloty and Gorsky.

“We will take the population to the nearest train station,” announced Civil Defense spokesman Alexei Babchenko.

Further afield, in the municipality of Novotoshkovka, withdrawal is no longer possible. Hours after the start of the attack, Russian artillery fire is very intense, and communications are complicated.

“The offensive is underway along the entire demarcation line in the Lugansk and Donetsk regions,” Babchenko described, adding that “fighting is happening everywhere.” “We have not yet been able to receive information about the victims, because there is no communication with this area,” he added.