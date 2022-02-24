Ukrainians take escape route and EU and UN prepare for refugees – 24/02/2022

Europe’s first major security crisis in years is in danger of quickly turning into a humanitarian crisis. The column found that United Nations agencies, in coordination with European governments, are drawing up plans and scenarios for an important flow of Ukrainian refugees. Some of the projections even speak of 5 million possible refugees, depending on the intensity of the war.

In the early hours of Thursday, long lines of cars leaving some of the cities were already seen in Ukraine. In Kiev, images of huge traffic circulate on social media, while another part of the population seeks refuge in subway stations and cash dispensers are taken over by a population looking for some security.

In neighboring countries, the order is also to prepare at border posts. The region has been home to 2 million Ukrainians for years who have left their country in search of work.

In the case of Poland, the government estimates that it could see an influx of refugees reaching 1 million people. Two days ago, EU Migration Commissioner Ylva Johansson led a technical mission to Warsaw to design a reception plan.

In Slovakia, authorities also admit that the exodus could occur “in large numbers”.

At the UN, however, the warning is that Ukraine’s critical situation in recent years has never generated generosity from European countries. The humanitarian package requested by the United Nations of US$ 190 million at the end of 2021 has not managed to gather even 10% of the amount it needs to meet the most needy Ukrainians.

The Norwegian Refugee Council also sounded the alarm, pointing out that “freezing retirees” in areas of Ukraine did not even have the resources to feed themselves.

The new European conflict, however, places populist governments in Eastern Europe at a crossroads. If many declare support for the government of Ukraine, its leaders have arrived and remain in power using anti-immigrant and anti-refugee rhetoric.

One of them is Viktor Orbán in Hungary, who literally put foreigners in border prisons when Europe saw the Syrian exodus in 2015.

In the case of the Ukrainians, some of these governments have already indicated that the response will be different. There is still no lack of voices pointing out that this new population may even be welcome, given the lack of manpower in some sectors.

Already in 2015, a year after the annexation of Crimea by Russia, the number of Ukrainians in European countries jumped significantly. In Poland, they went from 200,000 to 800,000. In Prague, the number has increased by 65% ​​in just a few months.