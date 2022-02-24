Ultimatum security forces to Zema and want ‘solution’ by Friday (25) – Gerais

Security agents launched a strike earlier this week (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press – 2/21/2022)

Representatives of the Minas Gerais security forces, which started the strike at the beginning of this week, want answers from the government of Romeu Zema (Novo) regarding the claim for compensation, to monthly wages, of the losses caused by inflation. The leaders plan to wait for an eventual signaling from the Tiradentes Palace until Friday (25/2). If that doesn’t happen, there are those who talk about toughening the movement. According to the report, unions have not yet been formally called to meet with representatives of the Executive Branch in order to try a solution. In government, the idea is to have a series of internal debates to find solutions to the crisis.

“If, by the 25th, the government does not come up with a concrete solution and present public security, we are outlining strategies that will be more incisive and effective,” he said, State of Mines, the civil police office Aline Risi. She is president of the Civil Police Writers Association of the State of Minas Gerais (Aespol-MG) and director of the Brazilian Confederation of Civil Police Workers (Cobrapol).

On social media, Aline’s speech was taken up by state deputy Sergeant Rodrigues (PTB), another voice of the protesters. The parliamentarian stated that any new strategies will not be put forward in public.

This Tuesday (23), class entities and deputies linked to the cause of security held a conference to talk about the strike. Zema, in turn, took to Twitter to ensure that he is studying ways to restore the amount of salary paid to the troops.

“Even in the face of difficulties in the accounts of the State Government, we are evaluating conditions to carry out the salary recomposition of public servants in Minas. I am committed to finding solutions, which will soon be announced”, he wrote.

Yesterday, the Secretary of State for Justice and Public Security, Rogrio Greco, met with Zema and other members of the government to discuss the impasse. The heads of the Civil Police, the Fire Department and the Military Police were also present.

At the end of the meeting, Greco guaranteed, in a video, the elaboration of what he called “priority agendas”, for the resolution of the conflict, but like Zema, he did not detail the planning. O IN he even questioned him about the terms of the said agenda, but the secretary said he could not advance them. He denied that the recording was made to try to stop the movement.

“The state is on the verge of a public safety collapse. That’s why they’re worried about having to come up with a solution for us,” said Aline Risi.

At the end of the afternoon of this Tuesday, entities linked to the officers of the Fire Department and the Military Police released a booklet of strict legality, with guidelines for officials on the attitude towards the movement. Officially, because of constraints imposed by the Federal Constitution and the Federal Supreme Court (STF), the military does not treat the movement as a strike.

“That’s not a strike. It’s not inciting indiscipline. It’s a cry for help, a cry to establish dialogue with the Government”, reads an excerpt from the document, prepared by entities such as the Association of Police Stations and Military Firefighters of Minas Gerais (Aspra -MG).

Project to rescue 2019 agreement to target

The leaders of the riot want the submission to the Legislative Assembly of a Bill (PL) that guarantees the salary recomposition. In 2019, Zema signed an agreement that divided the payment of inflationary losses into three installments: the idea was to replace 13% in July 2020; in September 2021, another 12% would be added; in September of this year, the final stage would come, with another 12%.

Despite the deal, alleging unconstitutionality, Zema vetoed the second and third readjustments. Only the first slice, 13%, entered the agents’ account. The project that dealt with the theme was the same one that received an amendment extending the salary replacement to all civil servants. When he barred the general increase, the governor also removed from the text the installments promised to the police for 2021 and 2022.

Aline Risi stressed that this is not a real increase in agents’ salaries. “[A recomposio salarial] It is a duty of the state, since, as a public servant, we do not have any other type of right like workers in the private sector”.

Before the governor used the networks to say that he is trying to find solutions, Zema’s team publicly supported Minas Gerais’ adhesion to the Fiscal Recovery Regime (RRF) to reposition wages.

The plan, proposed by the Union to states with cash flow problems, has counterparts that fear servers. There are fears of freezing wages and disinvestment in public policies – for this reason, the RRF is repudiated, even by striking workers.

Sergeant Rodrigues stated that he constantly talks with colleague Agostinho Patrus (PV), president of the Assembly, to try to speed up the process of recomposition if a text on the subject even reaches Parliament. “The bill will pass through here. Refuse the regime, too”, he projected.

The goal is to use Fiscal Recovery to renegotiate the state’s debt to the Union, which is close to R$140 billion. So far, however, there is resistance from state deputies to the issue. For this reason, the government was unable to include entry into the financial adjustment program on the Assembly’s voting agenda.