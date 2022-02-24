UN chief warns world faces ‘moment of danger’ due to Ukraine crisis – News

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday (23), at the opening of the organization’s General Assembly, that the world is facing “a moment of danger” with the crisis in Ukraine.

For Guterres, by the way, “Russia’s decision to recognize the so-called ‘independence’ of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions – and subsequent actions – are violations of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and are incompatible with the principles of the UN Charter”.

Later, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba took the floor, emphasizing that Ukraine was not a threat to Russia.

“Ukraine has never planned and is not planning any military operations in Donbas,” he said of Russian allegations of Kiev’s military actions in the eastern region, where these pro-Russian separatist enclaves are located.

Kuleba urged the UN to take “concrete and swift measures” to stop the military escalation, which he says is fueled by advancing Russian troops.

“The start of a full-scale war in Ukraine will be the end of the world order as we know it,” warned Kuleba. He emphasized: “We want peace!”

The General Assembly meeting attended by all 193 UN members is an annual session to discuss the “temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine”, held since Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Several ministers are scheduled to speak at Wednesday’s all-day meeting.

Guterres, who was originally not scheduled to attend, decided to do so after rushing back to New York and canceling a trip to Africa.