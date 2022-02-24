Under the eyes of Textor, Flamengo dominates Botafogo, wins and reaches 2nd position – 02/23/2022

With John Textor, an investor in Botafogo’s SAF, at the Nilton Santos stadium, Flamengo beat Alvinegro 3-1 and took the lead in the Campeonato Carioca. In a game in which coach Paulo Sousa’s men dominated the actions, the triumph was built with goals from Pedro, Gabigol and Arrascaeta. Léo Pereira scored against in the final minutes.

With the result, Rubro-Negro went to 19 points, took second place – with two points behind the leader Fluminense -, and is close to qualifying for the State semifinals. Glorioso remains with 16, still in the G4.

It is worth remembering that Resende, in fifth place, has eight points and a game less. Three rounds will still be played in this first phase.

In the next round, Botafogo visits Portuguesa-RJ, in Luso-Brasileiro, while the Gávea team receives Resende, in Nilton Santos. Both games will be played on Sunday (27).

Flamengo dominated the actions of the match and managed to build a good lead in the first half, with Pedro and Gabigol. At the return of the interval, Botafogo still tried to increase the intensity, but who reached the goal was Rubro-Negro, with Arrascaeta.

Who did well – Chay and Arrascaeta

Chay, in turn, despite the difficulties, still tried to set up some offensive moves. Arrascaeta, in turn, was one of those responsible for the Flamengo team being able to find spaces in the rival’s marking with some ease, especially in the first half. He still swung the net, scoring the third for the Gávea team.

Who was wrong – Breno and Andreas

The steering wheel Breno was not in a good shape and found some difficulties in marking. Andreas wasn’t as driven either, in a team that dominated the game’s actions.

Botafogo’s performance

With three midfielders, interim coach Lucio Flávio tried to reinforce the marking in midfield, but the objective was not achieved. In addition to the fact that Flamengo find spaces easily, the alvinegra team showed great difficulty in getting the ball out, getting little possession and, consequently, not creating opportunities as expected.

In the second half, there were changes and a slight improvement, with Alvinegro having more presence in the attack.

Flamengo’s performance

Paulo Sousa scaled the team in 3-5-2 and managed to have a team with a good rotation on the field. Lázaro and Matheuzinho worked well, and counted on the movement of the offensive sector, with Gabigol and Pedro alternating positions. With possession of the ball, Fla set the pace for most of the game.

Early goal and pressure

Flamengo started the game by “pushing” Botafogo to the defense field and hovering around the opponent’s area. In one of the red-black attacks, Arrascaeta, with space, found Pedro in the area. Shirt 21 dominated and hit to open the scoring.

Soon after the ball came out, the team from Gávea went on the attack again and the ball fell to Pedro. The striker kicked, the ball caught Gatito, but went towards the goal, and Daniel Borges saved over the line.

On the beam

Still amid the ease with which he found spaces, Gabigol launched Arrascaeta, which hit the exit of Gatito and stamped the post.

Claims

After a rehearsed corner kick, Pedro shared with Matheus Nascimento and the ball deflected into the arm of the number 21 of Rubro-Negro. The black and white players surrounded the referee asking for a penalty and, after analyzing the VAR, the referee ordered the game to continue.

Shortly after, Fabricio Bruno, when trying to push the ball away from the cart, hit Chay hard, and the black-and-white asked the opponent for a card.

Another

When the first half was coming to an end, Flamengo extended the lead. Gabigol scored with Lázaro and hit hard, in the right corner of Gatito.

Arbitration with difficulty

Image: Reproduction CariocaTV

At the end of the break, the referees found it difficult to go down to the locker room. When trying to reach the place, Botafogo fans cursed and threw objects in their direction. Police officers had to help the referees. In the return for the second half, they used another access to the field.

annulled

Botafogo tried to change the scenario of the match in the final stage and seek to have a greater presence in the attacking field. The alvinegra team even got to swing the net, in Chay’s finalization, but two players in an irregular position tried to deflect the ball and the irregular position was signaled.

on the beam again

Flamengo almost reached the third when Gabigol received from Matheuzinho and hit. The ball exploded at the foot of Gatito’s right post.

enlarged

Paulo Sousa’s team scored the third with Arrascaeta. After a solid exchange of passes, the Uruguayan received it at the entrance of the area, passed Barreto and hit.

Not worth!

With the good advantage on the scoreboard, Flamengo started to exchange the ball well and create opportunities. Bruno Henrique, headed, even sent it to the goal, but the referee had already stopped the match.

Goal ‘of honor’

In the final minutes, Botafogo decreased. After a cross into the area, Fabinho headed into the area and Léo Pereira ended up sending the ball against his own patrimony.

closed the time

After João Gomes’ foul in Vitor Marinho, players from both teams found each other strange on the field. In the midst of the confusion, Carli and João Gomes were punished with yellow cards.

eye texter

SAF Botafogo investor, John Textor was at Nilton Santos to watch the match. Before the ball rolled, the businessman published a photo in one of the boxes of the stadium, watching a game of Crystal Palace, from England, another club in which he has a stake.

In another post, he joked that interim coach Lucio Flávio “had the first good decision of the night” and left the “fat gringo” out of the relationship.

Selection Committee notes

Assistants from the Brazilian team, Cléber Xavier and César Sampaio were at Nilton Santos tonight. In Flamengo, there are two names with a recurring presence in Brazil’s squad: striker Gabigol and midfielder Everton Ribeiro. Tite has also mentioned Chay, from Botafogo, as players capable of articulating the team in midfield.

The next roster of the Brazilian national team will be announced by the CBF on March 11. Brazil returns to the field on March 24, against Chile.

DATASHEET:

BOTAFOGO 1 x 3 FLAMENGO

Competition: Campeonato Carioca – eighth round

Place: Nilton Santos Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Day: February 23, 2022, Wednesday

Time: 20:00 (Brasilia time)

Referee: Grazianni Maciel Rocha

assistants: Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Corrêa and Thayse Marques Fonseca

VAR: Rodrigo Nunes de Sa

yellow cards: Matheus Nascimento, Kanu, Barreto, Luiz Fernando, Lucio Flávio (technician), Carli (BOT); Joao Gomes (FLA)

goals: Pedro, from Flamengo, at 8’/1st; Gabigol, from Flamengo, at 49’/1st; Arrascaeta, from Flamengo, at 27’/2ºT; Leo Pereira, from Flamengo (against), at 39’/2nd

BOTAFOGO: Gatito Fernández, Daniel Borges, Kanu, Joel Carli and Jonathan (Vitor Marinho); Breno (Kayque), Barreto, Fabinho and Luiz Fernando (Erison); Chay and Matheus Nascimento. Technician: Lucio Flavio (interim)

FLAMENGO: Hugo Souza, Fabrício Bruno, David Luiz (Filipe Luis) and Léo Pereira; Matheuzinho, Willian Arão (João Gomes), Arrascaeta (Marinho), Andreas Pereira and Lázaro (Vitinho); Gabigol and Pedro (Bruno Henrique). Technician: Paulo Sousa