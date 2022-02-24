Under threat of Russian invasion, Ukraine declares state of emergency and mobilizes troops and reservists

KIEV – The government of Ukraine declared a state of emergency valid for 30 days from 00:00 on Thursday, the 24th, in response to rising tensions with Russia. The fear of a conflict in the region took on more serious contours with the request by rebels from the Donetsk and Luhansk enclaves for military aid to Russia. According to the US government, Russian tanks are in attack position in the border.

Approved by Parliament, the decree provides for a curfew, mobilization of reservists and a ban on public meetings. A law was also passed to allow people to carry firearms for self-defense.

The streets of Kiev did not immediately react to the announcement of the state of emergency, and followed the rhythm of normality despite the tension, as registered in the previous hours. This, however, does not mean apathy – the population is increasingly working with the possibility of war. “In the face of any threat, resistance is mobilized. It’s in the blood of Ukrainians,” he explained to the Estadão in Kiev teacher and former diplomat Larysa Myronenko.

Among the reservists summoned by the government is the Ukrainian ambassador to Brazil, Rostyslav Tronenko, who is currently in the country. “We are ready to take up arms and defend our homeland. We will do it calmly, with faith. We will defend our homeland with weapons in hand. We have no other choice. We will defend our Ukraine”, declared the ambassador, in a video posted on social media by his wife, Fabiana Tronenko.

The government-announced curfew does not apply to the two breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk that were recognized as independent by Putin on Monday and where fighting erupted when Russia backed separatist rebels in the region in 2014. Kiev also denounced a cyberattack. on a large scale against government websites, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Pressure

According to the US Department of Defense, about 80% of the 190,000 Russian troops and Ukrainian separatist forces are mobilized for combat, just waiting for the president’s order. Vladimir Putin. The US government has been warning that a Russian invasion is imminent” since January, but this week the situation escalated further after Putin. recognize breakaway regions of the country as independents.

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine had asked Putin for help in repelling aggression by Ukraine’s armed forces and formations, which Kiev denies. The Kremlin did not immediately say how Putin would respond. Putin’s move to recognize regions in their entirety, not just areas under rebel control, has dramatically increased the risks of a major military escalation.

The Russian government claims, without evidence, that Ukraine is carrying out genocide against ethnic Russians and poses a threat to Russia’s security.

Earlier, the Ukrainian government rejected Putin’s accusation that Ukraine could develop nuclear weapons, an accusation used by the Russian president to try to justify his actions against the country. Ukraine gave up nuclear weapons in 1994 in exchange for assurances in the Budapest Memorandum of Russia, the United States and the United Kingdom that they would not attack Ukraine.

To understand Understand the crisis between Russia and NATO in Ukraine What started as an exchange of accusations in November last year has evolved into an international crisis with troop mobilization and diplomatic efforts.

Kiev also denounced a large-scale cyberattack against government websites, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the State Security Service of Ukraine. Ukrainian officials said this week that they saw warnings online that hackers were preparing to launch major attacks against government agencies, banks and the defense industry. Ukraine suffered a series of cyber attacks that Kiev blamed on Russia. Moscow denies.

Ukraine asks citizens to leave Russia

Also on Wednesday, the Ukrainian government requested that citizens not visit Russia and warned that Ukrainians who are already in the neighboring country must leave immediately. In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said that ignoring these recommendations “will significantly complicate” the proper protection of Ukrainians on Russian territory.

“With the intensification of Russian aggression against Ukraine, which, among other things, could lead to significant restrictions on the provision of consular assistance in the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that Ukrainian citizens refrain from any travel to the Russian Federation. Anyone in this country must leave the territory immediately,” the statement said.

Countries such as Portugal, Brazil, United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Iraq, Kuwait and Italy have already asked their citizens to leave the region. where a conflict seems imminent.

On Twitter, Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the West to impose tougher sanctions against the government of Vladimir Putin.

“To stop Putin from further aggression, we ask partners to impose more sanctions on Russia now. The first decisive steps were taken yesterday, and we are grateful for them. Now the pressure needs to increase to stop Putin. Attack his economy and cronies. Attack more. . Attack hard. Attack now,” he wrote. /COM NYT