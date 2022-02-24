Understand the origin of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and why Putin wants to invade the neighboring country

Cultural and geopolitical issues are the main causes of the conflict that has lasted for years; for specialist, the best solution is to listen to Ukraine’s wishes

STR / GENERAL STAFF OF THE UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES / AFP Conflict between Russia and Ukraine started with the end of the USSR



In recent days, tension between Russia, Ukraine and the countries of nato has attracted the attention of the whole world. The possible total invasion of the Russians to the Ukrainian territories seems an increasingly close scenario. The recognition of the independence of the breakaway regions, Donetsk and Luhansk, the deployment of troops to the borders and the authorization of the Russian Congress for the use of military troops abroad further increased the rumors about a possible war. In the face of these events, the U.S and its NATO allies began imposing sanctions to try to stop acts of Vladimir Putin and make diplomacy prevail.

The main reason behind this conflict is Ukraine’s desire to be part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), an international military alliance founded in 1949 and which has 30 member countries, among them: the United States, United Kingdom, France, GermanyItaly and Turkey. However, the reasons go further, as political scientist Leandro Consentino says: “What is at stake is a cultural and geopolitical issue, because Russia does not want a converted neighbor to the West, a neighbor enrolled in NATO and with ties to the European Union. Russia is trying to preserve its influence over an area that was once the head of the Soviet Union. For Putin, Ukraine still belongs to the Russian empire. The conflict has to do with cultural ties, but above all with political ties”.

The origin of the conflict between the two nations

With the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, countries that were previously part of the USSR started to associate with NATO, such as: Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. Ukraine also expresses interest in being part of the organization. But because it shares a border with Russia and is an old Russian piece, Putin does not consider it a sovereign state, but a part of his country. Therefore, the Russian president wants to regain influence over the region and redraw the geopolitical borders of the Soviet era. This is one of the reasons why he does not want the Ukrainian participation in NATO to happen, as he claims that this action would harm his country and would be an existential threat to Russia, since he says that the place where Ukraine is today has nuclear weapons, as well as the region of Poland, where NATO missile bases are located.

Since its founding in 1991, Ukraine has been divided. “One side could approach the European Union and the other maintain ties with Russia, but part of the country’s elite believed that it was better and more beneficial to be together with the countries of the West”, explains the political scientist. But Russia is not willing to give up land that once belonged to it, so it tries to regain its hold on these territories. “The first start of the invasion took place in 2014, in Crimea, and culminated in the annexation of separatist provinces. Now, we’re seeing a second move to keep Ukraine on your side. At that moment, pro-Russian supporters were removed from power”, contextualizes Consentino in relation to the two Russian attempts to regain power over Ukrainian lands.

In this second Russian attack in eight years, it is possible to see the West with a much bigger offensive. “They are not tolerating this attempt by Russia to impose itself on Ukraine’s sovereignty,” says the political scientist. On Tuesday, the 22nd, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, and representatives from Germany, the United Kingdom and France adopted sanctions against Putin’s actions. At that first moment, Biden announced that he had authorized the deployment of US troops to Latvia and Lithuania, and that as of Wednesday, the 23rd, the Russian military bank and the VTB would be blocked, in addition to the fact that Russia would not can get more money in the west.

Faced with this scenario, Consentino does not believe that there is an easy solution to the conflict, as neither side wants to give up its demands. For him, the best way would be to choose diplomacy and listen to Ukraine’s desire, because “if we are guided by the letter from the UN, which says that each country decides its own terms, it is necessary to listen to the wishes of the Ukrainians”. Asked whether to believe in a possible invasion, the expert’s thinking is the same as that of Joe Biden and the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg. “If you understand invasion as punctual attacks, it seems to me that it has already happened. If we look at this moment and at previous moments, we will see that it has already happened and is still happening. A complete invasion I think is more unlikely, because it is a very high cost, both in terms of effectiveness and resources, as well as reputation. Now, small advances on Ukraine’s sovereignty, we will continue to have”, he concludes.

Brazil’s Positioning

Since the president’s visit Jair Bolsonaro to Russia, which took place on Wednesday, 16th, in the midst of a possible war, much has been said about Brazil’s position in relation to the conflict in Eastern Europe. For Consentino, Bolsonaro’s departure to a country that is invading the other leaves Brazil in disrepute abroad, because “we are getting into a situation in which we do not have enough resources to change the course of actions and to be able to ally ourselves with any one of the sides”. “With his departure, he puts himself in a conflict that he doesn’t have the conditions and resources to get involved in. It erodes our vision in a way it didn’t need to, as we can’t make an alliance with Russia, and we also lack the confidence of the West to say that we weren’t making an alliance.”

Bolsonaro’s trip to Russia caught the attention of international representatives. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that Brazil “appears to be on the opposite side of the majority of the global community” regarding the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Since that statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has started talking more about the matter. In a note released on Tuesday, 22, they suggested a “negotiated solution” to the crisis between Russia and Ukraine. Itamaraty positioned itself in defense of the “legitimate security interests” of the countries. “Given the situation created around the status of the self-proclaimed state entities of Donetsk and Luhansk, Brazil reaffirms the need to seek a negotiated solution, based on the Minsk Accords, and that takes into account the legitimate security interests of Russia and of Ukraine and the need to respect the principles of the Charter of the United Nations”, says a note.

How is the situation now?

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine became even more tense this week after Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk, two regions of Ukraine, gained the approval of the Russian Congress for the use of military forces abroad, and sent troops to the borders, signaling a possible complete invasion. But despite the decisions, Putin says he will not invade and is open to dialogue. However, he also says he does not give up his demands, one of which is that Ukraine never join NATO. By recognizing the independence of two separatist regions that are not part of Russia, Putin committed a “blatant violation of international law”, according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Because of Putin’s actions, leaders of NATO member countries and the United States began imposing sanctions as a way of trying to stop Russian advances. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced sanctions on Russian banks and said that, even in the current situation, he will not give up on seeking a solution through diplomatic channels “until the end”. “The UK is sanctioning the following banks: Rossiya, IS Bank, General Bank, Promsvyazbank and the Black Sea Bank, as well as three individuals,” Johnson said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the interruption of the start of operation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which would transport gas from Russia to Germany. French representatives announced more than 27 sanctions against Russian institutions and individuals that would be undermining Ukrainian integrity, that is, could finance the Russian posture.

US President Joe Biden authorized the deployment of US troops to Latvia and Lithuania and the blockade of the Russian military bank and VTB, as well as imposing sanctions on Russian debt, which can no longer get money from the West. Japan’s prime minister announced the suspension of visas and the freezing of funds from Ukrainian breakaway territories, which will now be subject to a trade embargo. In addition, the government will block further issuance of Russian sovereign debt in Japanese markets. With the announcement of sanctions, particularly those of the US, Russia promised a “strong and painful” response. In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that there should be no doubt about its position on the issue: “There will be a strong response to these sanctions, not necessarily symmetrical, but well calculated and painful for the United States.”