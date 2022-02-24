Unemployment declines, but income is the lowest in the decade in Brazil – 02/24/2022 – Mercado

With the impact of the reopening of the economy, the unemployment rate dropped to 11.1% in the fourth quarter of 2021, informed this Thursday (24) the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). This means that the indicator reached the same level as in the fourth quarter of 2019, before the pandemic.

The return to the job market, however, was once again marked by the fall in the income of the employed population. According to the IBGE, the usual real income was estimated at R$ 2,447 in the fourth quarter, a decrease of 3.6% compared to the previous quarter and 10.7% compared to the same period in 2020.

This is the lowest average income from work in the entire historical series, which began in 2012. The data are part of the Continuous Pnad (Continuous National Household Sample Survey).

“We have more people working [em relação ao período inicial da crise]. However, the income is lower, so much so that it reached the lowest level of the historical series”, said the coordinator of work and income of the IBGE, Adriana Beringuy.

The 11.1% unemployment rate was in line with financial market projections. Analysts consulted by the Reuters agency projected a mark of 11.2% in the period. The indicator was at 12.6% in the third quarter of 2021. Between October and December 2020, it was 14.2%.

“This fall in the fourth quarter was quite expressive. In the last months of the year, there is a tendency to reduce this indicator because of seasonality”, said Beringuy.

“During this period, there is usually a reduction in unemployment due to the greater absorption of workers in activities such as commerce and accommodation and food. Added to this, there is a process of recovery of occupation in progress since August of last year”, he added.

The number of unemployed was estimated at 12 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. It decreased 10.7% (1.4 million fewer people) compared to the quarter ended in September and fell 16.7% (2.4 million fewer) compared to same period of 2020.

The population employed with some type of work was estimated at 95.7 million people in the last quarter of last year. It is the largest contingent in the historical series. It grew 3% (2.8 million more people) compared to the previous quarter and rose 9.8% (8.5 million more) compared to the same period in 2020.

Annual rate remains above pre-pandemic

The IBGE also released the average unemployment rate for the year. In 2021, the indicator dropped to 13.2%.

Despite the low compared to 2020, when the average rate reached 13.8% with the effects of the pandemic, the indicator still remained above the pre-coronavirus – it was 12% in 2019.

According to the IBGE, the average number of unemployed people was estimated at 13.9 million in 2021, a contingent that was relatively stable compared to the previous year.

According to official statistics, a person is unemployed when he has no job and is looking for new opportunities. The IBGE survey considers both the formal and informal markets.

The number of people employed with some type of work grew by 5% between 2020 and 2021, reaching 91.3 million people in 2021.

Beringuy says that the average unemployment rate of 13.2%, the second highest in the series, reflects the situation in the labor market at a time when employment has resumed growth after a year of intense losses.

“Many people over the two years lost their jobs and several of them stopped looking for work at the beginning of 2020 because of the pandemic. Then there was a resumption of this search, even though the economic scenario was very unfavorable, that is, there was no high response in the generation of occupation”, he says.

“In 2021, with the advancement of vaccination and the improvement in the scenario, there was an increase in the number of workers, but a high contingent of people in search of occupation still persists”, he adds.

In 2021, the usual real income was BRL 2,587 on average for the year. The drop reached 7% compared to 2020 (or less R$ 195).

In part, the lower yield reflects escalating inflation in Brazil. Other factors that help explain the situation are the opening of jobs with lower wages and the return of informal workers to the market, according to analysts.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, those who suffered the most were the workers with lower qualifications. Now, they return to the market, but wages are lower. This pulls the average income down”, says economics professor Sergio Firpo, from Insper.

“Inflation hit hard on basic items for the population’s consumption. Between being without receiving or earning less, part of the people is entering the market with a lower income. They need to pay their bills in the short term”, says the economist. Bruno Imaizumi, from LCA Consultores.

Diarist Andreia Pereira de Moura, 44, felt the effects of the crisis in the job market. With the arrival of the pandemic, the resident of Belford Roxo (RJ), in Baixada Fluminense, was out of work throughout 2020.

At the time, he began to depend on emergency aid and the help of his mother, who is retired, to be able to pay the bills.

With the advance of vaccination against Covid-19 and the lower level of restrictions on activities, Andreia reports that she returned to work in 2021, but earning less than in the pre-pandemic period.

Demand for cleaning services is still less than half of what it was before Covid-19, according to the worker.

“I lost a lot of work with the pandemic. It was horrible. The situation even eased, but it remains difficult”, he says.

Andreia, who is informal, wants to find a job in a new area. She would like to move into professions such as school lunch or babysitting, although she avoids closing the door on other opportunities.

“We can’t choose.”

According to analysts, the reaction of the labor market in 2022 is threatened by the underperformance of the economy as a whole.

Economists and financial institutions project GDP (Gross Domestic Product) with a variation close to 0% this year, under the effect of persistent inflation, higher interest rates and electoral uncertainties.