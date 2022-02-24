Unemployment drops to 11.1% in December, but labor income hits historic low | Economy

The unemployment rate in Brazil fell to 11.1% in the quarter ended in December, but the lack of work still affects 12 million Brazilians, informed this Thursday (24) the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). This is the lowest rate since the 4th quarter of 2019, when it also stood at 11.1%.

Already the average rate in 2021 was 13.2%, which indicates a recovery trend compared to 2020 (13.8%). Even going back, it was the second largest in the historical series of the survey, which began in 2012.

“Although the scenario has improved in 2021, the pre-Covid level has not yet been recovered”, highlighted the IBGE.

Evolution of the unemployment rate

The data are part of the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Pnad). In the previous survey, referring to the quarter ended in November, the unemployment rate was 11.6%, reaching 12.4 million people.

“It is a year of recovery for some indicators, but it is not the year of overcoming losses, not least because the pandemic is not over, and its impacts, still ongoing, affect various economic activities and worker income. There is a recovery process, but we are still far from the levels before the pandemic”, highlighted the coordinator of Work and Income at IBGE, Adriana Beringuy.

The result came out a little better than expected. The median of forecasts in a survey by Valor Data was that the rate would be 11.2%. The range of projections was 11.1% to 11.7%.

Evolution of the number of unemployed

Occupancy grows, but income continues to shrink

THE employed population grew 3% compared to the previous three months, to 95.7 million people. In comparison with the same quarter of 2020, the increase was 9.8% (8.5 million more people). With the growth, the occupancy level reached 55.6%.

Despite the drop in unemployment, the usual real income fell 3.6% compared to the previous quarter and 10.7% compared to the same quarter of 2020, to R$ 2,447 – the lowest income in the IBGE’s historical series. The annual average was BRL 2,587, down 7% for 2020 (or BRL 195 less).

In other words, there are more Brazilians working in the country, but with lower and lower incomes and below those recorded even before the pandemic.

The mass of all income from work was stable in the 4th quarter, but fell by 2.4% (R$ 5.6 billion less) in the annual average, compared to 2020.

“Many people over the two years lost their occupations and several of them stopped looking for work in early 2020 because of the pandemic. Then there was a resumption of this search, even though the economic scenario was quite unfavorable, that is, there was not a high response in the generation of occupation. In 2021, with the advancement of vaccination and the improvement in the scenario, there was an increase in the number of workers, but there is still a high contingent of people looking for a job”, evaluated the research coordinator.

Other research highlights

On an annual average, the number of unemployed totaled 13.9 million, against 13.8 million people in 2020

totaled 13.9 million, against 13.8 million people in 2020 At higher unemployment rates in the 4th quarter were those from AP (17.5%), BA (17.3%), PE (17.1%) and the smallest, from SC (4.3%), MT (5.9%) and MS (6.4%)

in the 4th quarter were those from AP (17.5%), BA (17.3%), PE (17.1%) and the smallest, from SC (4.3%), MT (5.9%) and MS (6.4%) The fee of informality annual increase from 38.3% in 2020 to 40.1% in 2021

annual increase from 38.3% in 2020 to 40.1% in 2021 underused population decreases by 1.2% compared to 2020, to 31.3 million people.

decreases by 1.2% compared to 2020, to 31.3 million people. disheartened population dropped from 5.5 million in 2020 (series record) to 5.3 million people in 2021

dropped from 5.5 million in 2020 (series record) to 5.3 million people in 2021 The increase in occupancy was driven by the construction (13.8%), which employed 845 thousand more people in the year

(13.8%), which employed 845 thousand more people in the year Number of domestic workers increased by 6.6% against 2020, reaching 5.2 million people

increased by 6.6% against 2020, reaching 5.2 million people The fee of Unemployment was 9% for men and 13.9% for women in the 4th quarter; in the analysis by color or race was below the national average for whites (9%) and above for blacks (13.6%) and browns (12.6%).

in the 4th quarter; in the analysis by was below the national average for whites (9%) and above for blacks (13.6%) and browns (12.6%). Unemployment is highest in age group from 25 to 39 years old (35.2%) and from 18 to 24 years old (30.8%)