US Approves First Condom Specifically Indicated for Anal Sex | Health

The United States approved this Wednesday (23) the marketing of the first condom specifically indicated for anal intercourse.

Authorization was granted by the country’s health regulatory agency, the FDA, to the condom manufactured by Global Protection Corp. called “ONE Male Condom”, after the company presented a study indicating that the product’s failure rate reached less than 1% for anal sex.

The male condom, normally made of natural rubber latex, has no fundamental differences from other models. However, the approval of this condom indicated, evaluated and labeled specifically for the anus, is seen by experts as a first step for other companies to carry out studies of the effectiveness of products of the type, request similar approvals and thus, with the specific labeling in the country, encourage the use of condoms in anal intercourse.

Another study on the subject, carried out by the US National Institutes of Health, with more than 10,000 men who have sex with men, even indicated that most of them would be more encouraged to use such a condom if the product were FDA approved.

“The risk of transmitting STDs [doenças sexualmente transmísveis] during anal intercourse is significantly higher than during vaginal intercourse. FDA authorization of a specifically designated condom, evaluated and labeled for anal sex may increase the likelihood of condom use during anal sex,” said Courtney Lias, director of the FDA’s GastroRenal Office.

The safety and effectiveness of Global Protection’s condom was studied in a clinical trial which concluded that the overall product failure rate, i.e. the amount of rips and “slips”, it was 0.68% for anal intercourse and 1.89% for vaginal intercourse.

For the analysis, the study considered relationships between both men who have sex with men and men who have sex with women. All participants were between 18 and 54 years old.

In addition, according to the American Health Agency, the percentage of adverse events reported was 1.92% in total. Events included symptoms of STIs or a recent diagnosis of STIs (0.64%), discomfort related to condom or lubricant (0.85%), partner discomfort with lubricant (0.21%), and partner’s urinary tract infection (0.21%). 0.21%).

Despite this, as the events were self-reported, Individuals who reported symptoms of STIs or had a positive diagnosis may have had sex without a condom or were diagnosed before using an FDA-approved condom.as the study did not look at this initially.

Other companies that produce condoms will now be able to apply for similar approval, provided they demonstrate “substantial equivalence” as shown by Global Protection’s condom, the FDA said.

