US believes Putin has ‘about 100%’ troops in position to attack Ukraine – News

Russian President Vladimir Putin is “as prepared as it is possible to be” for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, with “about 100%” of the necessary military forces already in position, an senior US government official.

Putin “has almost 100% of the forces we had calculated that he could deploy” to invade Ukraine, a Defense Department official said on condition of anonymity.

According to the source, 80% of the more than 150 thousand russian soldiers present on the Ukrainian borders are “in battle order”, organized in attack formation a few kilometers from the border.





The Russian president is “as prepared as it is possible to be,” the official warned, adding that the decision “whether or not to move forward is in Putin’s hands.” “They can start at any time,” he pointed out.

On Tuesday (22), the US President Joe Biden even claimed that the invasion had “begun”but his government officials reported that they still had no independent evidence of Russian troop movements into Ukrainian territory.

“We cannot yet confirm that the Russian army has already moved to Donbass,” the Defense Department official explained. However, “we have reason to believe that they are already” in the breakaway territories of Donetsk and Lugansk, he noted.

The US Army relies on surveillance aircraft to observe its adversaries’ military operations, but weather conditions can hamper visibility.



