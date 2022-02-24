US unveils sanctions on Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline

The United States announced further sanctions against Russia today after Moscow recognized two breakaway areas in eastern Ukraine the day before yesterday. US President Joe Biden released a statement with penalties for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which has already received sanctions from Germany.

The penalties are directed at the Swiss company Nord Stream 2 AG and the corporate directors.

“These steps are another part of our initial installment of sanctions in response to Russia’s actions in Ukraine. As I made clear, we will not hesitate to take further steps if Russia continues to escalate,” the statement reads.

Biden also said Putin’s actions had given the world “an overwhelming incentive to move away from Russian gas and other forms of energy.” The Democrat also praised Germany’s decision and thanked the head of the German government, Olaf Scholz, “for his close partnership and continued dedication to holding Russia accountable for its actions.” He also highlighted the work of “close collaboration” among partner countries to provide “a strong and unified response”.

Allied countries also publicized theexpansion of sanctions. Despite this, officials have made it clear that they are keeping tougher measures in reserve in the event of a full-scale invasion by the Russians.

The European Union sanctions taking effect today will add to a blacklist all members of the lower house of the Russian parliament who voted to recognize Ukraine’s breakaway regions, freezing their assets and banning travel.

The UK followed the US in announcing new restrictions banning Russia from issuing new bonds in its markets.

The measures follow actions announced yesterday, including freezing Germany’s approval of a new Russian pipeline and imposing new US sanctions on Russian banks.

None of the measures announced so far, however, are directly aimed at Russian President Vladimir Putin or are expected to have serious medium-term consequences for Moscow. Russia has more than 630 billion dollars in international reserves.

Washington described Russia’s actions as the beginning of an “invasion”, but as the mass military attack they predicted failed to materialize, they had to calibrate their response.

“There will be even tougher sanctions on key oligarchs, on key organizations in Russia, limiting Russia’s access to financial markets, if there is a full-scale invasion of Ukraine,” said British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

She announced plans to prevent Russia from issuing new foreign debt in London, a move taken years ago by the United States. Moscow said it would respond by issuing any new debt locally in rubles for now.

Some Western leaders have faced criticism at home for their response so far. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was derided in Parliament when he announced the blacklist of three billionaires who had been under US sanctions for years and five shady banks. Leaders say the most serious sanctions need to be kept in reserve to prevent a larger attack.

This morning, Germany and France also announced a package of sanctions on Russia. The announcement was made in a joint statement by Foreign Ministers Annalena Baerbock of Germany and Jean-Yves Le Drian of France.

According to diplomats, the embargoes will be for both Russian companies and civilians. “The pacote sanctions is for Russian companies and civilians, as well as people who may be financing the attacks on Ukraine. The idea is to cut capital to Russia,” said Baerbock, who also assured that the measures could be “strengthened” if there is an increase in tension on Russia’s part.

“For our government it is very important to show our support for a democratic and sovereign Ukraine. Peace and freedom in Europe cannot be threatened. We do not want to present empty words, but concrete measures, in line with the interests of European security.” “, added the German minister.

Le Drian, for his part, claimed that Putin “broke international law” by sending troops to the Donetsky and Lugansk regions. “In a way, he [Putin] denied Ukraine as a sovereign country. We are facing revisionism to invent stories,” he said.

According to the French diplomat, the package approved in a meeting with France and other allies had unanimous approval. “This package we are talking about counts on the convergence of all our allies. We do not want diplomacy to lead to war. We will intervene with the firmness of the sanctions that we have determined because they will be applied from today, in less than 24 hours”, he amended.

Before the meeting he had with the German minister and other EU officials, Le Drian called Russia’s entry into Ukrainian territory “unacceptable”.

“Obviously we are going to initiate sanctions,” he said. “It’s a violation of international law, it’s an attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty and integrity, it’s Russia renouncing its international commitments and the Minsk agreements it signed. So the situation is very serious.”

* With information from Reuters