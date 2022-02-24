Usuários pedem no Twitter para Bolsonaro se calar sobre Rússia – Internacional

After the invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops and while the war tension between the Russia and the neighboring country intensifies, a movement grows on social networks asking the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) do not speak about the conflict. Fearing negative diplomatic consequences, users appeal to the representative not to choose a side in the conflict. On Thursday morning, the 24th, the number of publications of this content exceeded 60,000. Russian troops advanced into Ukrainian territory this morning, leaving dozens dead and wounded.

Last week, the chief executive was criticized for maintaining his official trip to Russia even as the war tensions in that country boiled. During the visit, the Brazilian president expressed solidarity with Russia and “all countries that are committed to peace”, gesture that was frowned upon by the United States. The White House reacted: it said the act “undermines international diplomacy” and “couldn’t have come at a worse time”.

Now, users of social networks fear that the Chief Executive will take other failed steps in diplomacy. “Só espero que o Bolsonaro não veja, não comente, simplesmente não reaja de forma alguma, apenas fique calado, em completo silêncio”, escreveu um usuário em uma publicação com mais de três mil curtidas no Twitter. “We need to make a prayer chain for Bolsonaro to keep quiet for the next few weeks,” said another.

“May Bolsonaro not invent himself to get involved in this war between Russia and Ukraine”, says a publication with about 7 thousand likes. “Going to sleep hoping to wake up and not see any news saying that the president got himself in the middle of a world war”, posted another user.

the councilor Rubinho Nunes (PSL-SP) joked with the fact that, about a week ago, Bolsonaristas and government allies tried to embody the narrative that the Brazilian president would have avoided war thanks to his trip. “Gee, but a week ago the Bolsonaristas said that Bolsonaro had avoided the war and that’s why he would win the Nobel Peace Prize…”, he joked.

President Bolsonaro is already active on his official profiles on Thursday morning, but has not yet commented on the Russian invasion. The Itamaraty has not yet published a note on the incident.