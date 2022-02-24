Vegan product will no longer be niche, says company after partnership with giant Kraft Heinz – 02/23/2022 – Panel SA

Yadunandan Singh 3 hours ago Business Comments Off on Vegan product will no longer be niche, says company after partnership with giant Kraft Heinz – 02/23/2022 – Panel SA 4 Views

Matias Muchnick, CEO of Chilean vegan products NotCo, which on Tuesday (22) announced a joint venture with Kraft Heinz, says he is in a hurry to launch the first product in partnership with the ketchup giant, which should be ready later this year.

“We don’t have time. Climate change is happening. We have to make a quick change”, he says.

The sustainability of production, according to him, is today an important element in the consumer’s purchase decision, which has become more demanding.

“Nowadays, we take the animal out of the equation. We certainly have a much more efficient and more sustainable industry. Therefore, switching to plant-based is obvious. We have to do this for future generations”, he says.

The joint venture, which will operate under the name The Kraft Heinz Not Company, intends to use NotCo’s technology, known for its plant-based mayonnaise and hamburger.

According to the executive, the idea is not to work on niche markets. The partnership should take advantage of the scale and strength of the Kraft Heinz brand to expand its audience around the world, with competitive prices, says Muchnick.

“For a company like Kraft Heinz, innovation has always been very difficult. There was a lot of legacy from its brands, with a hundred years of tradition, and there was much more concentration on market penetration, in different formats, but there has never been such a disruptive innovation. like plant-based”, he says.

Joana Cunha with Andressa Motter and Ana Paula Branco


LINK PRESENT: Did you like this text? Subscriber can release five free accesses of any link per day. Just click the blue F below.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Direct Treasury: With Russian invasion of Ukraine, bond inflation rates approach record again and offer up to 5.76% per year

Rates on government bonds traded at the Direct Treasury continue to rise this Thursday afternoon …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved