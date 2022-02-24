Vitor Pereira is Corinthians’ 15th foreign coach; see list | Corinthians

With stints at clubs such as Porto, from Portugal, and Fenerbahçe, from Turkey, the coach assumes the position with a contract until the end of 2023. With that, he becomes the 15th foreigner to command the Timon.
The last gringo coach for Corinthians was Argentine Daniel Passarella, in 2005. The list is made up of names from six different countries: Argentina, Spain, Italy, Paraguay, Portugal and Uruguay. And no, Vitor Pereira is not the first Portuguese to coach Corinthians. In fact, he is the fourth.
Vitor Pereira, new coach of Corinthians, in the days of Shanghai SIPG — Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images
But one of the Portuguese wasn’t exactly a coach. To understand, we need to go back to 1912, two years after the club was founded. At the time, it was common for player-captains to assume the role of coach. The Portuguese Casemiro do Amaral, goalkeeper and captain of the team, was responsible for the team’s lineup in games that year.
It is the same case of Rafael Perrone, Italian, and Casemiro González, Spaniard, players and captains of their teams. Antônio Pereira, one of the founders of Corinthians, coached the club alongside Neco in winning the 1937 Paulista.
Later, between 1948 and 1949, Corinthians had another Portuguese coach. Jorge de Lima, known as Joreca, commanded Timão for 52 games. Only three foreign coaches were champions at Corinthians.
- Rafael Perrone (Italy) – 1910-1911
- Casemiro do Amaral (Portugal) – 1912
- Casemiro González (Spain) – 1912-1914 and 1916-1917 – São Paulo champion
- Virgilio Montarini (Italy) – 76 games between 1929-1931 – two-time São Paulo champion
- Pedro Mazulo (Uruguay) – 31 games between 1933-1934
- Antonio Pereira (Portugal) – 51 matches in 1937 – São Paulo champion
- Joseph Tiger (Argentina) – 22 games in 1944
- Joreca (Portugal) – 52 games between 1948-1949
- Jim Lopez (Argentina) – 26 games in 1960
- Fleitas Solich (Paraguay) – 70 games between 1962-1963
- Filpo Nuñez (Argentina) – 34 games totaling 1966 and 1976
- Armando Renganeschi (Argentina) – 21 games in 1978
- Darío Pereyra (Uruguay) – 6 games in 2001
- Daniel Passarella (Argentina) – 15 games in 2005
Daniel Passarella coached Corinthians in 2005 — Photo: Getty Images