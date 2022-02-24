War between Russia and Ukraine raises prices

Oil prices soared on Thursday after Russia invaded Ukraine by land, air and sea, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War II (1939-1945). Brent rose above $105 a barrel for the first time since 2014. The conflict has also knocked stock markets in Asia and the Pacific.

The United States and Europe have promised tougher sanctions on Russia in response.

“If the sanctions affect payment transactions, Russian banks and possibly also insurance covering Russian oil and gas deliveries, supply disruptions cannot be ruled out,” said Carsten Fritsch, an analyst at Commerzbank.

Petroleum

The price of oil, which was already on the rise amid geopolitical tension, surpassed the US$ 100 mark for the first time in more than seven years, since September 2014. At 5:10 am (GMT), the barrel of Brent rose 6 .01% at $102.60, while U.S. Crude Oil (WTI) advanced 5.39% at $97.14.

At 7:45 am ET, Brent crude was up $8.24, or 8.5%, to $105.08 a barrel. WTI crude jumped $7.78, or 8.5%, to $99.88. These are the highest levels since August and July 2014, respectively.

Russia is the third largest oil producer and the second largest oil exporter. Due to low inventories and decreasing idle capacity, the oil market cannot afford major supply disruptions.”

Giovanni Staunovo, an analyst at UBS.

“Supply concerns could also spur oil stockpiling activity, which supports prices.”

Russia is also the biggest supplier of natural gas to Europe, supplying around 35% of its supply.

bags

Stock markets in Asia and the Pacific Ocean region plummeted this Thursday (24), driven by the start of Russian attacks on Ukraine, amid the most serious military crisis in Europe since World War II (1939-1945) .

See the performance of some of the main Asian and Pacific indices:

S&P BSE Sensex, India: -4.72%

Hang Sang, in Hong Kong: -3.21%

ASX All Ordinaries, in Australia: -2.95%

KOSPI, in South Korea: -2.6%

Nikkei 225, in Japan: -1.81%

SSE Composite, in China: -1.7%

Jakarta Composite, Indonesia: -1.48%

“Russian-Ukrainian tensions trigger a possible demand shock [na Europa] and a greater supply shock to the rest of the world, given the importance of Russia and Ukraine to [o setor de] energy,” said Tamas Strickland of the National Australia Bank.

Fall on the Russian market

The Moscow and St Petersburg Stock Exchanges in Russia have suspended operations for all types of trading “until further notice”. Before the interruption, the first one (MOEX) was down more than 30%.

At the same time, the Central Bank of Russia decided to intervene in the foreign exchange market after the ruble reached its all-time low against the dollar. At around 6:20 am (Brasília time), the dollar rose to 85.22 rubles, up almost 5% from the closing price the day before (81.19 rubles). Before that, the American currency even surpassed 90 rubles.

Attack on Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin went on TV in the early hours of Thursday (GMT) to say he would carry out a “special military operation” in the Donbass, the Russian-majority area of ​​eastern Ukraine.

His military command, however, confirmed that “precision weapons are degrading the military infrastructure, air bases and aviation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces”.

Subsequently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced in a speech to the nation the severing of diplomatic relations with Moscow. He also adopted martial law across the whole of Ukraine — a measure that changes the rules of operation of a country, setting aside civil laws and putting and enforcing military laws.

US President Joe Biden condemned Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, which he called “unprovoked and unwarranted”. For the American, Putin chose a “premeditated war” and “that will bring a catastrophic loss”.

“Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive manner. The world will hold Russia accountable,” Biden said in a press release.

*With information from AFP and Reuters