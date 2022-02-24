Warning signs of lack of iron in the body

Do you know what are the warning signs of a lack of iron in the body? It is estimated that the lack of iron in the body affects between 12 and 15% of the world population between 15 and 50 years old.

Such a problem is directly related to a bad diet and also to excessive menstruation.



–Continues after advertising–

To better understand, iron is a vital mineral for cellular energy, the immune system and the production of hemoglobin, responsible for carrying oxygen throughout the body. Therefore, the lack of iron in the body makes the person more prone to infections.

There are some options to restore iron in the body, such as fish, beets, cereals, egg yolks, dried fruits, etc.

Exhaustion

heavy menstruation

Pale skin

Causes shortness of breath easily

Abnormal heartbeats

restless legs syndrome

Headaches

Cravings to eat clay, ice or earth

hair loss

Anxiety for no apparent reason

the language gets weird

How to solve the problem?

First, go to the doctor to make the correct diagnosis. Maintain a balanced diet.

If necessary, use iron-based food supplements.



–Continues after advertising–

Also read: https://www.cenariomt.com.br/saude/sinais-do-ataque-cardiaco/

Follow us on Facebook and twitter to stay informed with today’s news!

Related