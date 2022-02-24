We tested the new Honda City Hatch and compared it to the Fit. Is the exchange worth it? | releases

Guilherme Menezes/ iG Carros Honda Fit and New City Hatch: parallel between the old and the new was a positive surprise for fans of the veteran

The new generation Honda City has some tough missions. The first is to maintain the brand’s appeal in the mid-sized sedan segment, which no longer has the national Civic to compete with its biggest rival, Corolla. When we talk about the tested variant, the top-of-the-line Touring hatchback (R$127,100), there is the challenge of succeeding the strength that the Fit had with its captive audience.

With sales scheduled to begin in March, all versions (EXL and Touring) of Honda City hatch

feature the modularity of the seats, the engine start button, a proximity key unlocking system, digital air conditioning, a new 8-inch multimedia center with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a multi-vision reversing camera.

The silence in the cabin also draws attention. This is the first generation of city

to receive the application of expansive polyurethane foam at the lower ends of the front and central columns. Other anti-noise measure

and vibration is the application of sound absorbent material, with variable thickness, in the lower part of the engine compartment.

Something that still proves to be “good at fighting” is the mechanical set, composed of the new engine 1.5

aluminum, with smoother operation and that works with automatic transmission type CVT. In addition, the bodywork gains more rigidity, which significantly contributes to better handling and more safety.

O city

now has all its mechanical sets updated. Its 1.5-liter naturally aspirated engine now receives direct fuel injection and two overhead camshafts, with recalibration of the phase variator management.

This results in 126 hp and 15.5 kgfm (gasoline and ethanol). According to Inmetro, the new city hatch

it has consumption in the city of 9.1/13.3 km/l and (ethanol/gasoline) and, on the road, of 10.5/14.8 km/l, respectively.







O CVT gearbox

has also been reconfigured. With a simulation of seven gears and rods behind the steering wheel, it comes with two new features: Step-shift and EDDB (Early Down-shift During Braking).

The first operates under sport driving. With the accelerator pressed down (kick-down), the electronic management CVT gearbox

coordinates shifts at fixed points of the gears, precisely accentuating the feeling of shifting.

The EDDB, on the other hand, presents itself in descent situations. When noticing that the driver is stepping on the brakes to contain the speed gain

because of the slope, the CVT assumes a ratio that results in greater application of engine braking. The EDDB action is automatic and increases security without affecting consumption.

well equipped

disclosure New multimedia center is one of the main highlights inside the new City hatch, which replaces the Fit

the headlights are full LED

, with turn signals, low and high beams, DRL and LED fog lights. The other versions have LED DRL and main optical block with projector.

The taillights are the same on all versions, with LED on the position and brake lights. At wheels are alloy

, with 16-inch rim, in all versions. They mix diamond front finish and black paint.

As for the security items

, the tested version comes with a package of safety technologies and driver assistance. The resource has adaptive cruise control

in addition to braking systems for collision mitigation, lane-keeping assistance and lane avoidance mitigation, as well as automatic headlight adjustment.

As if that wasn’t enough, it still brings stability and traction assistant

hill start assistant, hazard warning light system, six airbags (front, side and curtain type), ACE progressive deformation frame, ISOFIX, low tire pressure alert, multiview rear camera

blind spot reduction assistant, through a camera in the passenger side rearview mirror, among others.

THE color palette

is varied. It has six options: White Taffeta (solid paint); Cosmic Blue, Platinum Silver and Barium Gray (metallic); and White Topaz and Black Crystal (pearlized). Exclusively in the Touring version, in White Topaz, Barium Gray and Cosmic Blue, the interior is in light leather. For the other colors, the leather is black.

Conclusion

It’s not every day that we see a more affordable segment car aligning itself in technology and design with more sophisticated cars. Despite the wide acceptance that the fit

had and the initial shock as soon as it was discontinued, there is no way to argue that there is something in the predecessor that surpasses the new city

.

The segment of hatches

has suffered significant losses in sales. SUVs keep gaining popularity. But what does the Honda

keep the strategy then? The answer is strong market acceptance. It’s not even me who says that. Just compare the depreciation of a Honda with the market average.

As a product, the Honda

knew exactly what to do and therefore the car will be competitive. Whether the brand’s choice of the name “City” for the hatch variant (and not a “New Fit”) was a good idea, in fact, there are those who may question.

Datasheet



Honda City Touring

:

Price: BRL 127,100

Engine: 1.5 DOHC VTEC, flex, front, transverse, 4 cylinders in line; direct injection, 126 hp at 6,200 rpm, 15.8/15.5 kgfm at 4,600 rpm

Transmission: CVT, simulated seven-speed, front-wheel drive

Suspension: McPherson (front), Torsion Axle (rear)

Steering: electric

Wheels and tires: light alloy, 185/55 R16

Dimensions: length, 454.9 cm; width, 174.8 cm; height, 147.7 cm; wheelbase, 260 cm; weight, 1160 kg; tank, 44 l; trunk, 519 l