what the analysts say – Market – Estadão E-Investidor – The main financial market news

Despite rising revenues, spending growth worries analysts

The results were considered mixed and analysts recommend caution in relation to the shares

The deterioration of macro expectations should also affect results in 2022. Among the points of concern is the possible increase in default

Nubank published the balance sheet for the 4th quarter of 2021 on the night of last Tuesday (22), the first result released after the IPO on the NYSE. On the morning of this Wednesday (23), fintech shares traded abroad and BDRs (receipts from companies listed abroad) traded on the B3 opened up, but soon reverted to a fall.

As of 12:02, the NU was down 9.49% to $7.96. In the domestic market, NUBR33 fell 10%, at R$6.75. Between October and November of last year, the digital bank recorded a net loss of US$ 66.2 million, lower than the negative US$ 103.7 million measured in 2020.

The net result, however, was not what most attracted attention among the numbers presented. According to Rodrigo Crespi, an analyst at Guide Investimentos, fintech presented a very mixed performance. The main positive highlight, for example, was the 214% growth in net revenue, which reached US$ 635.9 million at the end of last year.

Of this amount, US$ 196.4 million comes from fees and commissions, that is, from digital banking services. The largest share, US$ 439.5 million, corresponds to interest and gains on financial instruments. “So we still see a more timid growth in revenue generation through services. In any case, the growth in total revenue was very strong”, explains Crespi.

The 61.9% increase in the number of customers on an annual basis was also well received by the market. The largest fintech in Brazil ended last year with 53.9 million users, against 33.3 million registered at the end of 2020. Allied to the expansion in popularity, the average monthly revenue per active customer went from US$ 3.3 to US$ $5.6, while the average monthly cost of service per customer dropped from $1.1 to $0.9.

In the view of Danielle Lopes, partner and analyst at Nord Research, it was the growth in the customer base that surprised the most. “Of course, it’s still a very small revenue. About 5 dollars per customer for a gigantic base like Nubank’s is still not the best. They can do much more,” says Lopes.

Spending weighs against fintech

On the other hand, the increase in financial expenses worried analysts. In the 4th quarter of 2021, the cost of financial services totaled US$409 million, an increase of 224.1% compared to the same period of 2020. Operating expenses also grew 208.9% compared to the previous 12 months, reaching the US$ 315.4 million.

The same occurred with expenses for provisions for credit losses, which increased from US$ 53.9 million to US$ 199.6 million. “Financial expenses should remain high, especially with the prospects of a high Selic rate until the end of the year”, explains Crespi, from Guide Investimentos. “As I said, a pretty neutral result.”

The fact that the bank is still making a loss turns on a yellow light for Lopes, from Nord. The specialist explains that it is always necessary to assess the reason for the damage, which in the case of the ‘purple’ is largely related to personnel expenses.

“The company has huge expenses with people. So they need to compensate for that by bringing in tech people and offering products, ways to monetize. This will always be the center of my concern with Nubank. Is it possible to grow by raising revenue from active customers, as they are doing today? It can, but we don’t know for how long, with the macro outlook deteriorating”, emphasizes the Nord analyst.

This is also the view of Pedro Leduc, Mateus Raffaelli, Marco Calvi and William Barranjard, from Itaú BBA. In a report, analysts highlighted the company’s mixed results. “On the negative side, the recurring growth in service revenue of 18% in the quarter was below expectations,” they explained in the document.

And the actions?

With the ‘warmer’ result, Guide Investimentos continues with a neutral view of Nubank’s shares. According to Crespi, the market will only be able to see an easing of financial expenses when the Selic rate ends the high cycle, which should not occur in the short term.

Itaú BBA also reinforced its cautious view of the securities. “Revenues were expected to improve this quarter and ended up a notch below forecasts. The cyclical and structural challenges that we believe warrant stock valuations appeared to be present during the quarter.”

For Lopes, those who have the shares should sell and those who don’t, should not buy. “They still burn cash, they still make losses, this is worrying. I would keep an eye on this line of people, because they have a lot of salary and benefits increases. I would also keep an eye out if the monthly revenue from the active customer really starts to grow,” she says.

Regarding the outlook for Nubank, macroeconomic conditions should dictate the performance of the digital bank going forward. With rising inflation and interest rates, default, which has not yet impacted fintech, could become a serious problem in the medium term.

“I think the market is very afraid, because default has not yet shown itself to be the ‘bug’ it can become”, says Lopes. “The rise in delinquency can impact the company’s receivables and revenue, so all these positive points of today could collapse. The market is projecting that Nubank will profit in 2022, but we need to see if this profit will hold. And what will dictate that is the ‘macro’.”

