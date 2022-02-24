What time does the PIS fall on the account? My PIS didn’t fall into the account, what to do?

You PIS/Pasep 2022 salary bonus payments started at the beginning of February and continue until the end of March. O benefitpaid annually to the workerwas one of the most anticipated in 2022.

One of the main doubts of beneficiaries It’s what time does the PIS fall on the Caixa account and my PIS did not fall into the account, what to do? You can take these and others questions about PIS 2022 below.

Know more:

Does the PIS fall directly into the Caixa account?



Caixa informed that the credit will be deposited to those who have a bank account. The other beneficiaries will receive the amounts through Digital Social Savings, which can be moved through the Caixa Tem app.

If it is not possible to open the digital account, the withdrawal can be made with the Citizen Card and password at self-service terminals, lottery units, Caixa Aqui or branches, always according to the payment schedule.

In case of further doubts about the PIS 2022look here how to check PIS 2022 and how to check PIS balance by CPF and telephone.

What time does the PIS fall on the account?

The Box reported that the PIS falls into the account according to the calendar. The PIS will be deposited automatically for those who have a bank account, according to the date on the calendar, first thing in the morning.

My PIS didn’t fall into my account

One of the main doubts of Brazilians is why my PIS didn’t fall into the account? The answer to that can be varied. It could have been a worker, employer, or federal government filling error. In general, the reason is a lack of information, if you have the requirements.

To find out who made the fault, what it was and how to correct it, you must contact Caixa Econômica Federal. You can regularize your data and obtain more information about PIS that did not fall into the Caixa Tem calling Alô Cidadão, on 0800 726 0207.

Check it out below how to check PIS 2022 by CPF and phone:

Payment of PIS 2022: Be careful not to lose

Workers registered in the PIS are entitled to the salary bonusbut can lose if you don’t follow the rules for the PIS 2022 withdrawal. Learn how not to lose the benefit:

Double PIS: will there be 2 PIS in 2022?

One of the main doubts of beneficiaries is if the PIS will be doublein 2022. Everyone wants to know how the payments of the PIS/Pasep salary allowance 2022. See below:

PIS not enabled, how to solve



What to do if you are not enabled PIS 2022 at Digital Work Portfolio? Check it out below.

PIS telephone box; PIS phone



It is also possible consult PIS by phone and CPF. O Cashier’s phone for PIS is 0800-726-0207 (Cashier Assistance to Citizens), the 0800 PIS Box.