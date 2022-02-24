Who makes the midfield between Lula and André Esteves, from BTG

Lula was invited by banker André Esteves, owner of BTG, to participate in the bank’s biggest annual event, the BTG CEO Conference, where Jair Bolsonaro spoke this Wednesday (2/23), but declined.

As Lula explained, he still does not consider the time to participate in public events with the market. Audiences, please note.

Lula has maintained an agenda of conversations, personally and through intermediaries, with different businessmen. In December, she was with José Seripieri Jr., from the health operator QSaúde and founder and former controller of Qualicorp, who was invited to the dinner that the Prerogativas group organized in honor of the former president.

With Esteves, the contact is intermediated by Nelson Jobim, the former minister of the STF who was defense minister to Lula and Dilma and is the current chairman of the Board of Directors of BTG.

Last week, BTG reported that at the bank’s next shareholders’ meeting, Esteves’ name will be presented to return to the position of Chairman of the Board, from which he left in 2015, after being arrested by Lava Jato. Jobim will continue to be invited as a member of the bank’s board.

